President Attacks Small-Town Virginia Restaurant as “Filthy” Because It Protested His Child Concentration Camp Policy

The Red Hen Restaurant in downtown Lexington, Virginia. Daniel Lin/AP Photo

On Friday night, the owner and staff at a restaurant in the small Virginia town of Lexington asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave their establishment on the grounds that they were not comfortable serving someone who defended “inhumane and unethical” administration efforts to ban transgender individuals from the military and separate children from their parents at the border.

On Monday morning, the president responded to this protest in his signature way:

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

According to the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website, no violations were found at the Red Hen’s most recent health inspection. Meanwhile, a public agency in a different state—the Michigan Department of Civil Rights—says it has received reports that children as young as three months of age have been brought to the state after being separated from their parents at the southern border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.