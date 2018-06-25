The Slatest

President Attacks Small-Town Virginia Restaurant as “Filthy” Because It Protested His Child Concentration Camp Policy

By

A small red-brick restaurant with green window awnings.
The Red Hen Restaurant in downtown Lexington, Virginia.
Daniel Lin/AP Photo

On Friday night, the owner and staff at a restaurant in the small Virginia town of Lexington asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave their establishment on the grounds that they were not comfortable serving someone who defended “inhumane and unethical” administration efforts to ban transgender individuals from the military and separate children from their parents at the border.

On Monday morning, the president responded to this protest in his signature way:

According to the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website, no violations were found at the Red Hen’s most recent health inspection. Meanwhile, a public agency in a different state—the Michigan Department of Civil Rights—says it has received reports that children as young as three months of age have been brought to the state after being separated from their parents at the southern border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Amy Pollard

Why the Maryland Primary Is an Uphill Battle for Progressives

Jordan Weissmann

Harley-Davidson Will Move Some Production Out of the U.S. Due to Trump’s Trade War

Ben Mathis-Lilley

President Attacks Small-Town Virginia Restaurant as “Filthy” Because It Protested His Child Concentration Camp Policy

Tom Joudrey

Much of the Recent Cinema Passing for Queer Is Anything But

Nick Greene

Where LeBron Should Play Next Year, According to a Theoretical Astrophysicist

Jesse Hassenger

Set It Up Leads Netflix’s Rom-Com Revival

Willa Paskin

To Learn How Clowns Got to Be Creepy, You Have to Understand How They Got Happy

Strategist Editors

I Bought a Fiddle-leaf Fig From the New Amazon Plants Store

Alison Green

Anonymous Workplace Notes Are a Terrible Idea, but Many People Leave Them Anyway

Christina Cauterucci

Louise Linton Has Totally Overhauled Her Instagram Persona in the Wake of Airplane-Photo-Gate

Carina Julig

How Airport Security Makes Travel Traumatic for Butches and Trans Folks, Whether or Not They Pass

J. Bryan Lowder

What Are the Stakes of “Passing” in 2018? Find Out in Our Outward Special Issue.

Most Read

Ex-White House Ethics Chief: Sanders’ Tweet on Restaurant Eviction Violates the Law

Daniel Politi

The New York Times’ Jeremy W. Peters Defends His Reporting on Trump Supporters

Isaac Chotiner

Former Trump Adviser to Black Fox News Guest: “You’re Out of Your Cotton-Picking Mind”

Daniel Politi

Junot Díaz and the Problem of the Male Self-Pardon

Lili Loofbourow

How Conservative Facebook Videos Boosted Trump’s Child Separation Message—Until He Backed Down

April Glaser

Anonymous Workplace Notes Are a Terrible Idea, but Many People Leave Them Anyway

Alison Green