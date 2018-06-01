The North Korea Summit Is Back On! What a Fun Roller Coaster This Is, With the Stakes Being Our Potential Nuclear Annihilation

Trump with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol outside the White House on Friday. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump was going to have a big summit on June 12 in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Then, last Thursday, Trump canceled it after the North Korean regime reacted negatively to the Trump administration’s repeated assertions that members of the North Korean regime might be deposed and killed. Now, Trump says, the summit is back on … because of a letter he possibly hasn’t read. From the New York Times:

The reversal followed an Oval Office meeting on Friday afternoon with a high-ranking North Korean envoy who delivered a personal letter from Mr. Kim to Mr. Trump. The envoy, Kim Yong-chol, the former North Korean intelligence chief and top nuclear arms negotiator, became the first North Korean official to set foot in the White House since 2000 and only the second ever to meet with a sitting American president.

Here’s Trump talking about the “very nice” and “very interesting” letter:

Here's what he said about the letter just minutes before saying he hadn't actually opened it. pic.twitter.com/jPg8zdRYJv — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 1, 2018

And then here’s him saying he hadn’t opened it:

Moments after saying he received "a very nice" and "very interesting letter" from Kim Jong Un, Trump said he hadn't actually opened the letter. pic.twitter.com/gIRbRbNGcV — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 1, 2018

So … has he read the letter?

"He has read the letter," a senior WH official says of the letter Pres Trump received from North Korea's Kim Jong Un. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) June 1, 2018

Maybe it was read aloud to him by someone who had a copy?

according to Bush WH vet @TonyFratto, a president will typically have a letter of this type read to him by sender’s representative before letter is delivered in person https://t.co/GRHVNYmO7f — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 1, 2018

Who knows? In any case—what’s in the letter? The Wall Street Journal says it has some idea:

The letter was described as fairly basic, according to one foreign government official who was briefed on the contents. It expresses the North Korean leader’s interest in meeting without making any significant concessions or threats.

So, Trump possibly read a nondescript message, and now the mega-high-stakes summit is back on, and the case that the U.S. is about to make huge concessions to North Korea just so our president can tweet something triumphant is looking pretty good.