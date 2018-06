Harley HQ in Milwaukee. Scott Olson/Getty Images

This quote, despite having been retweeted more than 21,000 times, is fake:

Harley Davidson CEO Matthew S Levatich says:



"Our decision to move some of our operations is 100% based on President Trumps tariffs. Mr. Trump knows nothing about economics and even less about trade. The man is a moron."#MAGA @DailyCaller @realDonaldTrump @CNN @GOP pic.twitter.com/Q1wpjUaSx4 — Judy Tinsleman (@tinsleman) June 26, 2018

It would be an insanely stupid thing for a CEO involved in a dispute with the U.S. government over tariffs and outsourcing to say, and the company confirms that he did not say it. The account that tweeted the quote was just launched weeks ago and has tweeted other fake stories as well.

The quote is fake. Do not retweet, pass along, chatter about, or otherwise distribute the fake quote!