Nothing to see here. Handout/Getty Images

I present to you, suddenly (but refreshingly) self-reflective, Honest Don:

...This is a level of criminality beyond the pale. This is such a grave abuse of power and authority, it’s like nothing else we’ve seen in our history. This makes the Nixon Watergate burglary look like keystone cop stuff — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Why, yes, sir. Welcome back from the coma. We were worried about you.

But, alas, here comes Honest Don’s evil twin, In Context Don:

Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch. “They were running an operation to undermine a candidate for President of the U.S. These are all violations of law. This is intelligence tradecraft to steer an election. There’s nothing more grave when it comes to abuse of our intelligence system... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Thaaaaat’s a pretty rough hard break on a tweet quote, big guy. Someone might think you were you talking about, you know. You. For someone with nearly 38 thousand tweets, the presidential tweeter should really learn to thread his tweets.