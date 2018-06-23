The Slatest

Trump’s New Argument: If We Don’t Separate Families at the Border, “Illegal Aliens” Will Murder American Kids

By

Trump speaks at a lectern in front of parents holding photos of their late children.
Donald Trump, Mike Pence and bereaved parents at an event in a building near the White House on Friday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s response to the furor over its “zero-tolerance” policy of prosecuting all undocumented adult border-crossers criminally in order to separate them from their children has had two prongs:

• Signing an executive order which in theory—but maybe not in practice—will end family separations.

• Arguing disingenuously that family separation was not an intended outcome of the “zero-tolerance” policy.

On Friday, the president introduced a more aggressive approach at a White House press conference with parents whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants. In his remarks, Trump drew a rhetorical connection between family separation at the border and the separation that occurs when someone is killed:

These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones. The world permanently being the word that you have to think about. Permanently. They’re not separated a day, two days. Permanently. They were killed by illegal aliens. These are the families that the media ignores.

Trump also suggested, contrary to the available evidence, that undocumented immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate that legal citizens:

I hear that oh, no, this population is safer than the people that live in the country. You’ve heard that, fellows, right? I hear so much. I say is that possible? The answer is not true. You hear like they’re better people than what we have, our citizens. It’s not true. 

He later repeated one bereaved father’s unsourced claim that 63,000 Americans have been killed by undocumented immigrants since 9/11, adding that the number “is very low because things aren’t reported.” Sleuthing by the Washington Post’s Philip Bump indicates the 63,000 number comes from a long-debunked claim about immigrant homicide rates by borderline-white nationalist Iowa Rep. Steve King. (Some of the parents at the event had children who were killed not in homicides but in impaired-driving accidents—but by my quick calculations, the 63,000 number would not be accurate even if you combined an accurate estimate of the number of homicides committed by undocumented individuals with an estimate of drunk driving deaths caused by same that assumes that they cause a portion of such deaths commensurate with their portion of the U.S. population.)

A number of bereaved parents spoke at the event, describing their children’s often-brutal deaths in detail; three echoed Trump by mentioning permanent “separation” and suggesting that the separations of undocumented families who’ve crossed into the U.S. are irrelevant by comparison. The implicit and uncomfortable point was clear, and made not just by understandably emotional parents but by Trump himself : You either support indefinite family separation at the border or you support the murder and reckless manslaughter of U.S. citizens by drunk, sadistic illegal aliens. That’s not the case: Statistics indicate that if you reduced the number of undocumented immigrants to zero, crime wouldn’t be lower—and could even be higher. But with his border policy being condemned on all sides, a dishonest appeal to the (real) pain suffered by some American families might be all Trump has left.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s New Argument: If We Don’t Separate Families at the Border, “Illegal Aliens” Will Murder American Kids

Isaac Butler

Did Richard II Provoke an Elizabethan Rebellion?

Felix Salmon

The Journalists at CNN Should Be Worried About Their New Boss

Inkoo Kang

The Campaign to Remake The Last Jedi, Explained

Chau Tu

Kagan’s Conservatism, Koko’s Fetish, and Hollywood Apocalypses

Osita Nwanevu

Barack Obama’s Statement on Child Separation Missed the Moment

Fred Kaplan

Trump Really Wants a Summit With Putin. Is There Any Way This Won’t Be a Disaster?

Nick Greene

Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri Is a Roomba Made of Lead

Carmen Russo

Can You Really Give a Velociraptor a Blood Transfusion From a T. Rex? We Asked the Experts.

Jamelle Bouie

Trump’s Defenders and the Question of American Compassion

Richard D. Kahlenberg

Harvard Overuses Racial Preferences in Admissions. Here’s How It Should Approach Diversity Instead.

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump’s Latest Threat Against Germany Is a Reminder That He Stretches the Law to Do Whatever the Heck He Wants

Most Read

The Melania Jacket Is the Apotheosis of the “Words Don’t Matter” Presidency

Ruth Graham

Elena Kagan Is Up to Something

Mark Joseph Stern

The New Yorker’s Incredibles 2 Review Sexualizing Elastigirl Doesn’t Deserve Your Outrage

Inkoo Kang

My Kids Have Heinous Taste in Fashion

Nicole Cliffe

Trump’s “Space Force” Idea Is a Terrible Solution to a Real Problem

Fred Kaplan

Why Haven’t the Obituaries for Koko the Ape Talked About Her Purported Nipple Fetish?

Charles Seife