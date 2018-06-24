The Slatest

Trump Says Undocumented Immigrants Should Be Deported “With No Judges or Court Cases”

By

President Donald Trump addresses the Nevada Republican Party Convention at the Suncoast Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 23, 2018.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is upping his anti-immigrant rhetoric, now saying that deportations should take place without any kind of judicial due process. In the process, he also managed to confuse Republicans even more ahead of a planned immigration vote.

While he was driving to his Virginia golf course Sunday, the president characterized immigrants as people who “invade our Country” and called current laws “a mockery of good immigration policy.” The solution? “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came,” Trump wrote.

The president went on to say that the U.S. immigration policy is “laughed at all over the world” and “is very unfair to all those people who have gone through the system legally.” Trump then went on to emphasize that his ultimate goal is to make sure immigration is “based on merit” because “we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!”

In his tweets, Trump evidently made little distinction between undocumented immigrants and those who show up at the border seeking asylum. But then again, details are not the president’s strong suit. Earlier Sunday, Trump again called on Democrats to “fix the laws,” noting that “we need strength and security at the Border!” He once again equated undocumented immigrants with criminals, saying that we “cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country.”

Although Trump is focusing his ire on Democrats, he may want to look a little closer at his own party. As Axios notes, even though it’s true that Trump would need Democratic support for an immigration bill to make it through the Senate, “the GOP’s immigration bills aren’t even making it through the House, where not a single Democrat vote would be needed to pass legislation.”

