Trump and Kim Jong-un Shake Hands, Kicking Off Historic Denuclearization Meeting

Just after 9 a.m. local time in Singapore, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un capped off months of Twitter trash talking, followed by months of making nice and weeks of actual negotiations, shaking hands outside the site of the summit at Sentosa Island. The pair briefly greeted one another and shook hands outside of the Capella Hotel before going inside to where the two leaders will start the negotiation by meeting alone with only their translators.
Both made opening statements before opening the talks.
Trump and Kim conclude their first face-to-face meeting of the day:
The schedule for the day’s talks:
