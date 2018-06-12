Trump and Kim Jong-un Shake Hands, Kicking Off Historic Denuclearization Meeting

BREAKING: President Trump and Kim Jong Un just shook hands ahead of their historic summit. It’s the first time leaders of the US and North Korea have met https://t.co/8OX2UblAwL pic.twitter.com/SCzJ9VGdze — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2018

Just after 9 a.m. local time in Singapore, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un capped off months of Twitter trash talking, followed by months of making nice and weeks of actual negotiations, shaking hands outside the site of the summit at Sentosa Island. The pair briefly greeted one another and shook hands outside of the Capella Hotel before going inside to where the two leaders will start the negotiation by meeting alone with only their translators.

Both made opening statements before opening the talks.

WATCH: President Trump and Kim Jong Un meet at historic summit in Singapore. https://t.co/MmLKv5K6vV pic.twitter.com/rlVlIPEYLn — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

"It's my honor -- we will have a terrific relationship, no doubt," President Trump says as he sits down with Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/SBcHAGxnM4 pic.twitter.com/47Jw6TdbNu — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

“The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we’ve overcome all of them and we are here today,” Kim Jong Un says as he sits down with President Trump in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/2N9opWxsZK — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

Trump and Kim conclude their first face-to-face meeting of the day:

JUST IN: President Trump and Kim emerge from first meeting.



"Very good. Very, very good. Excellent relationship," says President Trump https://t.co/SjJeNHlVRD pic.twitter.com/h4rx81lnEr — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

The schedule for the day’s talks:

Proposed itinerary for the #KimTrumpSummit

9 AM - KJU and Trump to greet each other

9:15AM 1:1 bilateral meeting

10:00AM Expanded bilateral meeting

11:30AM Working lunch

4:00PM Trump in media availability

6:30PM Trump to depart Capella Singapore — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) June 12, 2018