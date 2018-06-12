The Slatest

Trump Administration Now Looking to Build Tent Cities to House Immigrant Children Separated From Their Parents

By

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks birth certificates while taking Central American immigrants into detention on January 4, 2017 near McAllen, Texas.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks birth certificates while taking Central American immigrants into detention on January 4, 2017 near McAllen, Texas.
John Moore/Getty Images

The Trump administration has adopted a vicious policy of separating undocumented families who are intercepted trying to cross the border, meaning thousands of terrified small children are now, in effect, wards of the U.S. government. In March, the Trump administration was reportedly exploring the possibility of housing the children at military bases. Now, McClatchy reported Tuesday, the Trump White House is progressing with that plan and is looking to build tent cities at military bases to alleviate the strain on Department of Health and Human Services shelters which are now at 95 percent of capacity, home to 10,0000 children.

From McClatchy:

The Department of Health and Human Services will visit Fort Bliss, a sprawling Army base near El Paso in the coming weeks to look at a parcel of land where the administration is considering building a tent city to hold between 1,000 and 5,000 children, according to U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the plans. HHS officials confirmed that they’re looking at the Fort Bliss site along with Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene and Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo for potential use as temporary shelters.

The number of migrant children that have been separated from their parents and held in government custody has increased 20 percent under the leadership of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Children Donald Trump Immigration

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Trump Administration Now Looking to Build Tent Cities to House Immigrant Children Separated From Their Parents

Jordan Weissmann

Why Donald Trump Is Absolutely Obsessed With Canadian Dairy Protectionism

Aaron Mak

AT&T Wins Approval to Buy Time Warner in Deal That Could Transform Media and Cable

Jaime Dunaway

For Decades, Indian Tribes Aggressively Kicked Members Out. Now the Disenrolled Are Kicking Back.

Molly Olmstead

We Now Know More About Why Rand Paul’s Neighbor Tackled Him Over Landscaping

Carmen Russo

Trevor Noah Compares the Feud Between Trump and Trudeau to Pusha T and Drake

Marissa Martinelli

Avengers: Infinity War Passes the $2 Billion Mark at the Global Box Office

Isaac Chotiner

How Pointless Was the Agreement Produced at the Trump-Kim Summit?

Inkoo Kang

Why Are People So Helplessly Riveted by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement?

Molly Olmstead

Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Protests Bias, Deletes “Core Democratic Values” From Proposed School Standards

Aaron Mak

Why the Gift Bags at the North Korea Summit Could Pose a Cybersecurity Threat

Liliana Battle

You Need to Try These Deep-Fried Nutella Bites

Most Read

Net Neutrality Is Officially Dead. Here’s How You’ll Notice It’s Gone.

April Glaser

Why Bad Jobs Can Totally Warp Your Sense of What’s Normal

Alison Green

Supreme Court, in 5–4 Decision, Allows States to Purge Voters for Their Failure to Vote

Mark Joseph Stern

John Oliver Asks Us to Do the Unthinkable: Pay Attention to Sean Hannity

Marissa Martinelli

Trump Gives Kim Major Concession at Summit and Gets a Photo-op in Return

Joshua Keating

Why Did Kim Jong-un Bring His Own Toilet to the Trump Summit?

Molly Olmstead