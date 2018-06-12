Trump Administration Now Looking to Build Tent Cities to House Immigrant Children Separated From Their Parents

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks birth certificates while taking Central American immigrants into detention on January 4, 2017 near McAllen, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

The Trump administration has adopted a vicious policy of separating undocumented families who are intercepted trying to cross the border, meaning thousands of terrified small children are now, in effect, wards of the U.S. government. In March, the Trump administration was reportedly exploring the possibility of housing the children at military bases. Now, McClatchy reported Tuesday, the Trump White House is progressing with that plan and is looking to build tent cities at military bases to alleviate the strain on Department of Health and Human Services shelters which are now at 95 percent of capacity, home to 10,0000 children.

From McClatchy:

The Department of Health and Human Services will visit Fort Bliss, a sprawling Army base near El Paso in the coming weeks to look at a parcel of land where the administration is considering building a tent city to hold between 1,000 and 5,000 children, according to U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the plans. HHS officials confirmed that they’re looking at the Fort Bliss site along with Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene and Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo for potential use as temporary shelters.

The number of migrant children that have been separated from their parents and held in government custody has increased 20 percent under the leadership of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.