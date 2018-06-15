Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Criminal Fraud

The company promised to eliminate painful blood draws from the veins in our elbows and hands thanks to its new technology, which could get the same information from a tiny prick of blood taken from the finger. But I soon suspected that the product might be a fraud and the reason was simple: There was never any published scientific literature to support the claims the company made. No physicians or biomedical scientists had ever laid eyes on a paper that described any breakthrough with any demonstrated capacity to accomplish what the company said it could do. Time and again, the company instead hid behind the same smokescreen: Theranos wouldn’t reveal how its technology worked, or why it was experiencing delays, because it didn’t want to reveal its “trade secrets.” …

How then, did Theranos fool so many for so long? The commonly proffered explanation—that Elizabeth Holmes’ compelling ability as a “storyteller” was so virtuosic that everyone was taken in—is completely inadequate … From the start, Theranos was not marketed to the media and investors as biomedical science company. It was peddled as a Silicon Valley technology startup with the appetizing gimmick that it would “disrupt” the health care model, allowing it to play by a different set of rules than those applied to biomedical or pharmaceutical businesses. That’s why the company got away with what it did for so long, and this is what we need to be wary of in the future.