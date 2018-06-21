Trump’s Space Farce, Melania’s Jacket, and Trans Lives

The Angle

The Angle: Spaced Out Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump’s Space Force, Melania’s jacket, and writing about trans lives.

By

Gen. Joseph Dunford listens during a meeting of the National Space Council at the East Room of the White House.
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford listens during a meeting of the National Space Council at the East Room of the White House June 18 in Washington.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The true borders to immigration: Despite Donald Trump’s executive order, his administration may still be separating children of immigrants from their parents. Yascha Mounk points out the whole border ordeal has proved how murky Americans’ views on immigration can be when put to the test.

No hidden message: Melania Trump made a surprise trip to Texas to visit undocumented minors who have been separated from their parents, but it was the text on the back of her jacket while boarding her plane that immediately made headlines. Ruth Graham chews on the words, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?”

Ill-equipped: Fred Kaplan outlines why Trump’s Space Force proposal is a terrible solution to a real problem.

“Disingenuous at best”: Alex Barasch writes about why the recent Atlantic cover story on trans kids was misleading. By choosing to fixate on anecdotes of detransitioning and desistance, the article failed to address the myriad complicated issues that trans people face and “is a loss for cis and trans people alike,” Barasch argues.

For fun: How to pull off the perfect lip sync.

Harder than it looks!
Chau

