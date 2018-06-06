The Enlightenment’s Legacy, the Pain of Travel Sports, and a Good Night for Democrats

The Angle

Forever mixed up: Today’s conservative and centrist love for the Enlightenment ignores the way philosophers and intellectuals of the period also developed our modern ideology of racism, Jamelle Bouie writes. In order to maintain this hagiography, the right ignores scholarly consensus about the era’s contradictions.

Dodged a bullet: Jim Newell explains how the Democrats avoided losing ground as a result of California’s “jungle” primaries on Tuesday. Josh Voorhees points out that Republicans had a good night, too, in a couple of ways.

And Osita Nwanevu looks at Dianne Feinstein’s dominance and mourns the Democrats’ inability to move on: “As far as the Democratic Party is concerned, the seat that Dianne Feinstein currently holds belongs, personally, to Dianne Feinstein, who deserves to hold it until she drops dead.”

A target: Trump wants to kill NAFTA. Jordan Weissmann knows this to be true, because the president’s stated preference for “bilateral negotiations” will undermine the whole idea of the agreement.

For fun: Travel sports for kids? Don’t do it!

