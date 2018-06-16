The Slatest

Trump Aide Stephen Miller on Separating Children at Border: “It Was a Simple Decision”

By

A boy and father from Honduras are taken into custody by Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico Border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
A boy and father from Honduras are taken into custody by Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico Border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
John Moore/Getty Images

The White House seems to be divided amid the increasing public outrage over separating children from their guardians at the border, reports the New York Times. Although the White House had hinted that it would go down that path last year, President Donald Trump ended up backtracking. Like his predecessors, the idea of ripping crying children from the arms of their parents simply seemed too cruel, nevermind politically dangerous. But some in the administration, most notably senior policy adviser Stephen Miller continued to push the idea. Now Miller has emerged as one of the staunch defenders of the controversial move.

“No nation can have the policy that whole classes of people are immune from immigration law or enforcement,” Miller told the Times in an interview. “It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period. The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

As the outrage grows, so do the divisions within the White House, including from Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary. She has clashed so frequently with Trump over the issue that she has come close to resigning. And outside the administration, the criticism is fierce. “This is not a zero tolerance policy, this is a zero humanity policy, and we can’t let it go on,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat of Oregon, said. In a grim Twitter post, former National Security Agency chief Michael Hayden wrote, “Other governments have separated mothers and children.” The message was accompanied by a photo of Auschwitz.

Trump has expressed some misgivings about the policy but has blamed Democrats and suggested on Twitter that it is a negotiating tool to get Democrats to agree to his demands. “Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!” Trump wrote in a tweet. The increasing outrage over the policy comes as new official figures show almost 2,000 children have been separated from their guardians at the border in the six weeks ending on May 31.

If you’re horrified and want to fight back against the policy of separating families at the border, Slate has put together a list of groups to support.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Trump Aide Stephen Miller on Separating Children at Border: “It Was a Simple Decision”

Matthew Dessem

Disney Asks Theaters to Warn Patrons About the Strobe Lights in The Incredibles 2

Daniel Politi

Feds Piece Together Michael Cohen’s Shredded Documents, Recover Encrypted Messages

Danielle Brian and Sarah Turberville

Can the President Be Indicted? There’s Significant Reason to Doubt Those Saying “No.”

Daniel Politi

Video Showing Border Patrol Vehicle Hitting Native American Man Sparks Investigation

Oscar Wilde

Should We Be Putting Migrant Children in Detention Centers? Let’s Ask Oscar Wilde!

Nick Greene

Peru Camouflages Horrible Penalty Mistake Inside Forest of Other Misses

Eric Betts

Argentina’s Problems Run Deeper Than Messi’s Brutal Penalty Miss

Daniel Politi

Road Rage Leads Colorado Man to Shoot Woman and Children, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

Nick Greene

Does it Matter that Fox Cheaped Out and Didn’t Send World Cup Commentators to Russia?

Felix Salmon

Elizabeth Holmes Deserves Prison, but Her Indictment Won’t Make Silicon Valley Any Less Reckless

Isaac Chotiner

The Mafia Is More Powerful Than It’s Ever Been

Most Read

Here’s How You Can Help Fight Family Separation at the Border

Dahlia Lithwick and Margo Schlanger

What I Learned About Fatherhood From My Favorite Poet—and His Son

Kyle Fleming-Rosko

A Star Clarinet Player Got Offered His Dream Scholarship. His Girlfriend Hijacked His Email and Turned It Down.

Aaron Mak

The Problem With That Bible Passage Jeff Sessions Cherry-Picked to Defend Trump’s Immigration Policy

Ruth Graham

It Shouldn’t Have Taken a Lawsuit to Find Out Harvard Was Biased Against Asian Americans

Aaron Mak

Two Consular Officers Say the Trump Travel Ban’s Waiver Process Is a Sham

Jeremy Stahl