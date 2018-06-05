There Are Still Hundreds of Confederate Monuments Standing

The Slatest

New Report Finds More Than 1,000 Public Symbols of the Confederacy Remain Standing

By

Police separate protesters and counterprotesters in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee.
Police keep demonstrators in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee separated from counterprotesters on Sept. 16, 2017, in Richmond, Virginia.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In the years since a white gunman murdered nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina—a time in which white supremacy has become increasingly visible, culminating in a violent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which one woman was killed—the movement to remove symbols of the confederacy has experienced spurts of success. A new report has now quantified that success, showing that more than 100 monuments and symbols of the confederacy have been removed in the past three years—but also that more than 1,000 still remain.

A new study by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which advocates for the statues to be removed and placed in educational contexts, has found that since the Charleston church shooting in 2015, at least 47 monuments—and a total of 110 symbols of the confederacy more generally—have been taken down. But 772 monuments were left standing, spread across 23 states but most concentrated in Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina.

“We’ve seen a remarkable effort to remove Confederate monuments from the public square, yet the impact has been limited by a strong backlash among many white Southerners who still cling to the myth of the ‘Lost Cause’ and the revisionist history that these monuments represent,” Heidi Beirich, the director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said.

The report included city and school names as forms of confederate tribute but excluded those in battlefields and museums. Including all forms of symbols of the confederacy, there are more than 1,782 confederate tributes.

Seven states have laws banning the removal of monuments, according to ABC News. Alabama and North Carolina passed their laws after the Charleston shooting, in response to the nationwide backlash against symbols of white supremacy.

Charleston Shooting Charlottesville

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Inkoo Kang

Hereditary Reinvents the Horror Playbook

Molly Olmstead

There Are Still Hundreds of Confederate Monuments Standing

Marissa Martinelli

Designer Kate Spade Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

Marissa Martinelli

Stephen Colbert Joins In on the “Where’s Melania?” Conspiracy Theorizing

Molly Olmstead

Parkland Activist David Hogg’s Home Surrounded by Police After “Swatting” Call

Christopher Bonanos

The Oddball Photographer Who Gave Dr. Strangelove His Voice

Cleo Levin

The Museum That Found a Genuinely Good Use for the Much-Maligned Stylus

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Is Pursuing a National Anthem–Kneeling Feud With a Team Whose Players Didn’t Kneel During the National Anthem

Lena Wilson

In Horror Movies, It’s the Age of the Monster Girl

Alex Barasch

Making Gaming Trans-Inclusive Is a Small Tweak With Major Impact

Molly Olmstead

Parkland Students to Tour the Country to Encourage Young People to Vote

Sean Williams

Living and Dying With My Totally Absurd Kid’s Fencing Match

Most Read

Why the Military Can’t Quit Windows XP

Jeremy Hsu

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Aisha Harris

Who Gets to Decide if a Fictional Character Is Gay?

Willa Paskin