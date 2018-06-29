SCOTUS Options, Taylor Sheridan, and Our Dead America

The Angle

The Angle: This New Grief Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Taylor Sheridan, blocking the SCOTUS nominee, and the end of our America.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: With U.S. President Donald Trump on board, Marine One (L) and an escort helicopter fly past the Washington Monument after departing the White House May 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Annapolis, Maryland, to participate in the Naval Academy's graduation ceremony. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
We’re in trouble.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What it feels like: Lili Loofborouw sees your overwhelming political depression, so pressing, this week, that it feels new again. Seeing it described by a writer like her almost makes it better. Almost.

What can we do: To block the president’s SCOTUS nominee? Ben Mathis-Lilley runs down the options people have been floating—none of which, to be clear, are great.

This name brand: What Taylor Sheridan’s movies have in common, Isaac Butler writes, is an intense and preposterous focus on male agency.

With this ring: Christina Cauterucci didn’t realize how much being engaged to get married would make strangers mistake her for heterosexual. The institution, she writes, inherently erases queerness. (Read the rest of our Outward blog’s special issue on Passing.)

For fun: Flipping the bird to all that.

Prizes for all,

Rebecca

