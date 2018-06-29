SCOTUS Options, Taylor Sheridan, and Our Dead America

We’re in trouble. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What it feels like: Lili Loofborouw sees your overwhelming political depression, so pressing, this week, that it feels new again. Seeing it described by a writer like her almost makes it better. Almost.

What can we do: To block the president’s SCOTUS nominee? Ben Mathis-Lilley runs down the options people have been floating—none of which, to be clear, are great.

This name brand: What Taylor Sheridan’s movies have in common, Isaac Butler writes, is an intense and preposterous focus on male agency.

With this ring: Christina Cauterucci didn’t realize how much being engaged to get married would make strangers mistake her for heterosexual. The institution, she writes, inherently erases queerness. (Read the rest of our Outward blog’s special issue on Passing.)

For fun: Flipping the bird to all that.

