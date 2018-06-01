Samantha Bee, Kanye’s Album, and Little League Dads

Feckless for sure. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Why, though: Samantha Bee should have known that her use of that word to describe Ivanka Trump would detract from her message about immigration, Sam Adams writes, and found another way to say it. Instead, we all had to spend another perfectly good 24 hours furious at right-wing hypocrisy.

Straight from Wyoming: Carl Wilson listens to Kanye West’s new album, Ye, and has mixed feelings. “As a snapshot of where he sits, its compactness lends it urgency, and his raw desire to be understood is always magnetic,” Wilson writes, even if the rapper’s self-justification feels like reactionary retrenchment. (We scored double Wilson here on Slate today. The critic much more heartily recommends Neko Case’s new album, Hell-On.)

Maximizing: Amy Shearn’s son is in Little League, and she’s been watching the dads up close. Their intense one-on-one coaching of their sons, Shearn writes, is a token of our individualism, run amok.

For fun: how Deadheads like their grilled cheese.

Trying it this weekend,

Rebecca