Samantha Bee, Kanye’s Album, and Little League Dads

The Angle

The Angle: Bungled Language Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Little League dads, Kanye’s album, and Samantha Bee.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: Senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump (L), and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner (R) attend a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House hosted a summit to discuss prison reform. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Feckless for sure.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Why, though: Samantha Bee should have known that her use of that word to describe Ivanka Trump would detract from her message about immigration, Sam Adams writes, and found another way to say it. Instead, we all had to spend another perfectly good 24 hours furious at right-wing hypocrisy.

Straight from Wyoming: Carl Wilson listens to Kanye West’s new album, Ye, and has mixed feelings. “As a snapshot of where he sits, its compactness lends it urgency, and his raw desire to be understood is always magnetic,” Wilson writes, even if the rapper’s self-justification feels like reactionary retrenchment. (We scored double Wilson here on Slate today. The critic much more heartily recommends Neko Case’s new album, Hell-On.)

Maximizing: Amy Shearn’s son is in Little League, and she’s been watching the dads up close. Their intense one-on-one coaching of their sons, Shearn writes, is a token of our individualism, run amok.

For fun: how Deadheads like their grilled cheese.

Trying it this weekend,

Rebecca

