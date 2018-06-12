The Slatest

We Now Know More About Why Rand Paul’s Neighbor Tackled Him Over Landscaping

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) waits for the beginning of a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting April 23, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee is scheduled to vote on the nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the next Secretary of State. After some hesitation, Sen. Paul has said he will support Pompeo for the position. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Sen. Rand Paul in April 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was hospitalized in November with broken ribs and bruised lungs after his next-door neighbor tackled him on his own lawn. The bizarre, extreme nature of the violence between the two older men in an affluent Kentucky suburb sparked immediate speculation: What could have caused this neighbor to become so blinded by rage?

Now, as the neighbor, retired anesthesiologist Rene Boucher, has admitted guilt and is requesting a sentence of probation instead of prison time, more details have emerged about their feud.

In a 10-page memorandum filed Friday and obtained by the Bowling Green Daily News, Boucher’s attorney argued that the prosecution’s request of 21 months in prison was too severe, given Boucher’s reputation as a “pillar of his community” and the isolated nature of the offense.

The memorandum describes a simmering anger that started in the summer of 2017 and that, as has been previously reported, dealt with a minor lawn dispute over the pruning of some trees. In the fall, that-low simmering anger grew hotter.

In September, Paul piled limbs and trimmings from shrubs in a 5-foot-high and 10-foot-long pile near the property line between them. Boucher, who called the pile “unsightly,” after several weeks moved the debris into portable dumpsters and had them taken away.

In October, Paul reconstructed the pile. A few days later, Boucher again had them hauled away. Less than 10 days later, Paul again made another pile of limbs and leaves, again in the same spot. Boucher took his beef to the Rivergreen Homeowner’s Association, but it did not help.

On Nov. 2, Boucher hit some kind of limit with his patience. He poured gasoline on the pile of debris and set it on fire. The resulting fireball gave him second-degree burns on his arms, neck, and face.

The next day, Paul, possibly underestimating the depths of his neighbor’s rage, used his lawnmower to blow leaves from his property onto Boucher’s. Then he piled on the insults: “During this process, Rand Paul stepped away from his lawnmower, gathered several branches from an adjacent pile of trash, and placed them in the exact location where the last pile had been burned just one day prior.”

Boucher full-body tackled Paul. Boucher, according to his account, told Paul afterward that “he wanted this to stop.” Paul replied that Boucher would be getting a visit from the police.

Boucher will be sentenced on Friday.

We Now Know More About Why Rand Paul's Neighbor Tackled Him Over Landscaping

