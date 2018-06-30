Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy Kick Off Nationwide

WATCH NOW! Thousands stand up for families in DC at the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch https://t.co/usm9npSGlN — Families Belong Together March (@WomenBelong) June 30, 2018

Protests kicked off nationwide Saturday morning in opposition to President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has resulted in the separation of thousands of young children from their parents. The epicenter of the “Families Belong Together” demonstration is Washington, D.C., where protesters are gathered across from the White House in Lafayette Square. Organizers expect 50,000 to turn out in the capital, with 750 similar events being held around the country.

“We have three main demands,” Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org, a co-sponsor of the event, told the Washington Post. “Reunite families now, end family internment camps, and end the zero-humanity policy that created this humanitarian crisis and chaos in the first place.”

Here are early scenes from around the country:

To ANYONE that says the #Resistance is fatigued- check out the never ending march across the Brooklyn Bridge for #FamiliesBelongTogether in 90° heat! This is the STARTING point of a march that started an hour ago! @thenyic pic.twitter.com/6WdG97gKuO — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 30, 2018

Thousands of protesters are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge to demand an end to family separation and fight for the country we want to live in. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/sy6GQAGd0x — ACLU (@ACLU) June 30, 2018

Crowd on all 4 corners at ICE office. #FamiliesBelongTogether Buffalo NY pic.twitter.com/PnLAs9yJmR — Jackie Wachob (@j_wachob) June 30, 2018

You may see a lot of shirts and signs that read, "I really do care" at the Families Belong Together rallies https://t.co/cCYOeQDNNx pic.twitter.com/nAqqBIh4n7 — CNN International (@cnni) June 30, 2018