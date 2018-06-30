The Slatest

Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy Kick Off Nationwide

By

Protests kicked off nationwide Saturday morning in opposition to President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has resulted in the separation of thousands of young children from their parents. The epicenter of the “Families Belong Together” demonstration is Washington, D.C., where protesters are gathered across from the White House in Lafayette Square. Organizers expect 50,000 to turn out in the capital, with 750 similar events being held around the country.

“We have three main demands,” Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org, a co-sponsor of the event, told the Washington Post. “Reunite families now, end family internment camps, and end the zero-humanity policy that created this humanitarian crisis and chaos in the first place.”

Here are early scenes from around the country:

Immigration Protests

