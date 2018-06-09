The Slatest

Prosecutor Says No Sign of Foul Play, Violence in Anthony Bourdain’s Death

Notes, photographs and flowers are left in memory of Anthony Bourdain at the closed location of Brasserie Les Halles, where Bourdain used to work as the executive chef, June 8, 2018 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A prosecutor in France confirmed there appeared to be no signs of foul play in the death of Anthony Bourdain. The 61-year-old celebrity chef, writer, and host of CNN’s Parts Unknown used the belt of his hotel bathrobe to hang himself Friday, according to prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny. He was found dead on Friday morning at 9:10 a.m. in the bathroom of his room at Le Chambard hotel in the French village of Kaysersberg. The prosecutor said there didn’t seem to be much planning in the suicide and there is no sign that anyone else was involved. There were also no signs of violence anywhere on Bourdain’s body.

A vehicle of the French Gendarmerie drives past the Chambard hotel on June 8, 2018 in the eastern France region of Alsace village of Kaysersberg.
FREDERICK FLORIN/Getty Images

“The case is closed,” the prosecutor said. “There is no indication of any involvement by a third person, and we’re ready to give the body to his family.” Toxicology tests are being conducted to figure out whether Bourdain had taken any medications or drugs before he committed suicide. But the prosecutor made clear investigators aren’t expecting any huge revelations. “This is solely to give the family more information about the motivations and the cause of death,” De Rocquigny said. “We have no indication that he was consuming alcohol the days before his death or changed his behavior.”

Bourdain’s mother, Gladys Bourdain, said she had seen no indication that her son might have been thinking about taking his own life. “He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this,” Gladys Bourdain told the New York Times, where she worked as an editor for many years.

