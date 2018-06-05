Six Primary Contests to Watch on a Very Busy Tuesday

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (C) greets supporters during a campaign stop in Oakland. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats face their biggest test of the primary season on Tuesday. The party is trying desperately to avoid giving away a handful of winnable races in California, where the quirks of the state’s “jungle” primary system could preemptively end their chances to flip several congressional seats. If Democrats can’t get a candidate into the top two in those races, they’ll be locked out of the general election, throwing a serious obstacle into their path to retake the House.

Seven other states will also head to the polls, and those nominating contests will shed some additional light on how intra-party divides are playing out across the country. In Iowa, we’ll find out whether Bernie Sanders can play kingmaker. In Alabama, we’ll discover if Republicans can forgive a congresswoman who once broke with Donald Trump. And in Montana, we’ll learn whether voters can pull the lever for a man with a Maryland accent.

Here are six races to watch.

California’s 48th Congressional District

Of all the House races where Democrats are worried about being frozen out of the general election, they’re most nervous about this Orange County contest, where Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is up for reelection. He’s facing a field that includes his former protégé-turned-GOP-rival, Scott Baugh, and two leading Democrats: Harley Rouda, a businessman with the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Hans Keirstead, a stem-cell researcher who won the endorsement of the state Democratic Party.

Rohrabacher is widely expected to make the general election after 30 years of representing the district. Meanwhile, Baugh, Rouda, and Keirstead are all thought to be in a tight race for second place. Given the district leans Republican, if Democrats split their vote between Rouda and Keirstead—who have been waging a particularly nasty war against one another in the run up to the primary—and a handful of other lesser-known Democrats on the ballot, then the general election could end up as a Republican-vs.-Republican affair. Rohrabacher may be beatable in November, but it won’t do Democrats much good if the man who beats him is Baugh.

California Governor’s Race

Democrats are actually trying to help Republicans advance in this one. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and former mayor San Francisco, is the heavy favorite, and given how dark blue the state is now—registered GOP voters make up only about a quarter of the electorate—he would rather run against a Republican in the general election. So, Newsom has been airing ads designed to help Republican businessman John Cox, second in recent polls, and keep former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, from advancing to November.

Meanwhile, supporters of Villaraigosa are trying to boost state Assemblyman Travis Allen in the hopes he can eat into Cox’s vote tally, allowing Villaraigosa to sneak through. All that gamesmanship could have a major impact in key down-ballot races come November given an all-Democratic gubernatorial race—along with an all-Democratic Senate one—at the top of the ballot could decrease Republican turnout significantly.

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrats see a chance to unseat Republican Rep. David Young in this battleground district, which spans from Des Moines west to the Nebraska border and south to Missouri. Three Democrats are vying for the nomination on Tuesday: Cindy Axne, a former state government official who now heads a digital design shop; Eddie Mauro, a former teacher who runs a local insurance firm; and Pete D’Alessandro, a long-time Democratic political operative who has the backing of Bernie Sanders, who stumped for him in person early and who recently recorded a TV ad for him.

Sanders nearly stunned Hillary Clinton in Iowa in 2016, but now the entire field sounds an awful lot like Bernie. D’Alessandro has struggled to muster the same enthusiasm. D’Alessandro is calling for Medicare For All, while Axne and Mauro pushing the slightly more moderate public option as the best way to increase coverage in the current political climate, but it’s not clear that distinction has resonated with voters all that much.

A number of Sanders’ chosen candidates have already lost contested contests this year, and a D’Alessandro defeat would raise more questions about his sway this year.

Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

Two years ago, Rep. Martha Roby was among those Republicans who said they couldn’t support Donald Trump after his Access Hollywood boasts about sexually assaulting women. Roby paid a political price almost immediately, when her GOP primary rival launched a write-in campaign that attracted somewhere around 10 percent of the vote. Roby still won reelection, but with only 48 percent support, or roughly 20 points less than in 2014. This year, she’s being challenged by two Trump diehards: Rich Hobson, who served as Roy Moore’s Senate campaign manager, and former Rep. Bobby Bright, who oddly enough held the seat before Roby but as a Nancy Pelosi-backing Democrat.

Roby has tried her best to make amends with the president and his fans. Her first television ad declared her support for building Trump’s beloved wall. She’s also worked with Ivanka Trump on the child tax credit, and made numerous appearances at the White House, suggesting that Team Trump has forgiven her, even if some of her constituents have not. And she’s also got support from the National Republican Campaign Committee. But under Alabama election law, she’ll need to win 50 percent of the primary vote to avoid a potentially costly run-off.

New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District

House Democrats are hoping to flip four GOP seats in the Garden State. One of their best chances is in South Jersey, where GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo is retiring. The DCCC was thrilled when state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, a moderate Democrat, got in the race, given his bipartisan appeal. But the progressive wing of the party is less than pleased with Van Drew’s votes against gun restrictions, same-sex marriage, a minimum-wage hike, and combatting man-made climate change. (He also keeps a photo of Ronald Reagan in office.)

The problem for those same progressives, though, is that none of Van Drew’s challengers—retired schoolteacher Tanzie Youngblood, former congressional aide Will Cunningham, or farmer and political activist Nate Kleinman—have managed to break through and consolidate anti-establishment support, and all trail him badly in the fundraising department. Still, strange things can happen in low-turnout House primaries, as it did last month when a political newcomer shocked a DCCC-backed former congressman in Nebraska.

Montana Senate Race

This is the only Senate race on Tuesday with the potential to impact control of the upper chamber this fall. Sen. Jon Tester, the incumbent Democrat, will enter the general election as the favorite even though the state went for Trump by 20 points two years ago.

On the GOP side, the frontrunner for the nomination is Matt Rosendale, the state auditor and former state senator. Rosendale has one glaring flaw, though: He’s not originally from Montana—and he’s got the Maryland accent to prove it. His GOP rivals have done their best to paint him as a carpetbagger, but he’s still the favorite to prevail on Tuesday, given the support of national Republicans and their deep-pocketed allies. The final vote count, though, will shed some light on Rosendale’s standing, and how easily Tester—widely known for his flat top and the fingers he lost in a childhood farm accident—will be able to use the same “Maryland Matt” attacks in the general election.