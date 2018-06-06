Report: Residents of New York Army Base Had Undocumented Man Deliver Them Pizza Before Turning Him Over to ICE

An intersection at Fort Hamilton. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

A New York City woman and city councilman say the woman’s husband was reported to ICE and arrested after delivering a pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army garrison in Brooklyn, El Diario reports. (The linked article is in Spanish; you can read a write-up of it in the Hill with some translated quotes here.)

The man, 32-year-old Pablo Villavicencio, is said to have been arrested Friday. His wife, a Colombian-born U.S. citizen named Sandra Chica, said a guard at the base called Immigration and Customs Enforcement because Villavicencio could not present valid identification when he arrived at Fort Hamilton with a pizza. She said it was not unusual for Villavicencio to make deliveries to the base, which is the only active-duty military facility in New York City and houses about 1,000 active-duty, National Guard, and reserve troops.

Chica says she and Villavicencio have 4- and 3-year-old daughters and began the process of applying for legal status for Villavicencio in February.

An individual who answered the phone at Fort Hamilton said a statement on the incident is being prepared. We’ll update this post when that becomes available.