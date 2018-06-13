Pimp Wins Republican Primary in Nevada

The Slatest

Pimp Self-Styled as the “Trump of Pahrump” Wins Republican Primary in Nevada

By

Cami Parker, Dennis Hof, and Heidi Fleiss
Cami Parker, Dennis Hof, and Heidi Fleiss on November 16, 2011 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A pimp who calls himself the “Trump of Pahrump” won a Republican primary for the Nevada state legislature on Tuesday.

Dennis Hof, who owns several brothels in the state and stars in an HBO reality series called Cathouse, defeated James Oscarson, a three-term legislator, according to the Associated Press.

Hof has gone for more than a nickname in emulating Donald Trump. He has written a book called The Art of the Pimp and held a rally with Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser.

“It’s all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me,” Hof told the AP. “He found the way and I jumped on it.”

He will face Democrat Lesia Romanov and is favored to win in the Republican-leaning district.

