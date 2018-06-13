Pimp Wins Republican Primary in Nevada

Cami Parker, Dennis Hof, and Heidi Fleiss on November 16, 2011 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A pimp who calls himself the “Trump of Pahrump” won a Republican primary for the Nevada state legislature on Tuesday.

Dennis Hof, who owns several brothels in the state and stars in an HBO reality series called Cathouse, defeated James Oscarson, a three-term legislator, according to the Associated Press.

Hof has gone for more than a nickname in emulating Donald Trump. He has written a book called The Art of the Pimp and held a rally with Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser.

“It’s all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me,” Hof told the AP. “He found the way and I jumped on it.”

He will face Democrat Lesia Romanov and is favored to win in the Republican-leaning district.