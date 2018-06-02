Photos Reveal the Letter North Korea’s Kim Sent to Trump Was Comically Large

President Donald Trump stands with Kim Yong-chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un’s closest aides, on the South Lawn of the White House on June 1, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Pool/Getty Images

We still don’t know for sure whether President Donald Trump actually read the letter he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before declaring that the Singapore summit was back on. What we do know is that the letter senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol delivered to Trump wasn’t just any ordinary letter. It was large. Huge really. And Trump looks really happy to have received such a huge letter from the hands of the former military intelligence officer who was the most senior North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years.

Some on social media quickly noted that such a large envelope can make the president’s hands look small—and we know the president is sensitive about that issue. So could it have been Kim trying to deliver a thinly veiled dig at the president?

Fun photoshopped images aside, that seems highly unlikely. In fact, the comically oversized letter has become a bit of a signature for Kim. Although some think Kim may have thought that Trump would share his love for grand gestures, this wasn’t his first time sending a big letter. South Korean President Moon also received a letter of similar size during the Winter Olympics.