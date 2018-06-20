Protests Over Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy Broke Out in Cities Across the Country on Tuesday

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration outside of the ICE office in San Francisco on Tuesday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Amid the public furor over the Trump policy that has separated roughly 2,000 migrant children from their parents, organized opposition, ranging from small impromptu streetside protests to massive, orchestrated demonstrations, continues to break out across the country.

Tuesday—a day in which it was reported that the Trump administration was using “tender age” shelters; a Guatemalan asylum-seeker sued the Trump administration to find out where her son is; and Trump explained to small-business owners that “you have to take the children away”—saw a number of protests in D.C., near the border, and in cities around the country. Those followed protests on Monday and Sunday, when Democratic legislators helped spark the organized protest with Father’s Day demonstrations.

In Philadelphia on Tuesday night, protesters lined children’s shoes around a square near the hotel where Vice President Mike Pence was attending a fundraising event. The protest, which organizers said numbered several thousand, evolved into a march, and demonstrators locked arms as police tried to move them off the streets. One person was reportedly arrested.

Outside the Philadelphia hotel where Mike Pence is speaking: children shoes. I recently bought my daughter her 1st pair of shoes. Just thinking of them makes me smile. The parents of 2,000 children don’t know if they will ever see their baby’s shoes again. #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/dPZRTnyuYl — Av Gutman (@abgutman) June 19, 2018

“Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.” The message being yelled at Vice President Mike Pence. Protest going on for more than 2 hours now. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/lJILKiwBAU — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) June 19, 2018

Protesters chanting, “Our streets,” as they block a federal security detail car from driving. This went on for about 15 minutes before cops were able to move the crowd. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tEyZUhqdrk — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) June 20, 2018

In Syracuse, New York, hundreds also protested Pence earlier that day.

And in downtown San Francisco, hundreds of protesters who gathered in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office there also blocked the streets.

Hundreds outside ICE headquarters in San Francisco demanding families stay together. #StopSeparatingFamilies pic.twitter.com/NyedswS5P1 — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) June 19, 2018

Demonstrators gathered outside the Department of Homeland Security office in San Francisco to protest the practice of separating families at the border https://t.co/iqlDtWazdk pic.twitter.com/EDLfVOJeHy — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2018

In Portland, a small group of people continued a protest that began with a Father’s Day demonstration. The group has camped outside an ICE building and said it plans to remain until the administration revokes its zero-tolerance policy. If it stays until Sunday, state legislators have said they will join them for a rally. Leaders of the group told the Portland Mercury they have been an inconvenience for the ICE officers, delaying them from leaving at one point by four hours.

Protesters set up camp at Portland ICE facility https://t.co/ugVO71lzN2 pic.twitter.com/YE27yAz13o — KGW News (@KGWNews) June 20, 2018

In Washington, D.C., protesters also interrupted Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen’s dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. Outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters, nearly 200 female clergy members gathered.

And closer to the border, hundreds marched to a migrant processing center in El Paso, Texas.

500+ marchers in El Paso protesting President Trump’s zero-tolerance resulting in children separated from parents. Marchers closed a gate at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility. pic.twitter.com/potSJlJeHp — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) June 19, 2018

Even part of the tech world took a stand, with an open letter of protest to Microsoft signed by more than 100 employees asking the company to stop working with ICE. Other Silicon Valley companies have encouraged their employees in recent days to donate to groups supporting immigrants.

There are still more protests in the works, with, most notably, a coordinated multi-city protest planned for June 30. On that day, one major demonstration will take place at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C, while 132 cities across the country have planned their own. Many thousands have expressed interest in joining the protest.

The American Civil Liberties Union is also planning a rally in Brownsville, Texas, for June 28, and it will be driving demonstrators in from Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo. A group called Lawyer Moms of America is planning to deliver letters to legislators around the country on June 29. A bipartisan coalition of mayors plans to travel to Texas on Thursday to call for the policy to be reversed. And on Wednesday, smaller grass-roots protests are set to carry on the momentum from Tuesday’s nationwide action.