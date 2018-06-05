Parkland Activist David Hogg’s Home Surrounded by Police After “Swatting” Call

The Slatest

Police Surround Home of Parkland Activist David Hogg After Hoax Call

By

David Hogg speaks to the media.
David Hogg speaks to the media before participating in a “die-in” protest at a Publix supermarket on May 25 in Coral Springs, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Internet hatred directed toward David Hogg, the Parkland student leader most ferociously targeted by right-wing internet trolls and opponents of gun control, appeared to spill into real life on Tuesday when a call to the Broward County sheriff’s office led to Hogg’s house being surrounded by heavily armed police officers.

The hoax call claimed that hostages were being held at Hogg’s address, and police arrived at Hogg’s home only to discover that the call had been fake. Hogg, who graduated Sunday and will soon participate in the Parkland students’ summer activism tour, is safely in D.C., to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award.

The practice, known as swatting, in which a person “pranks” someone by telling police that there is a hostage situation at the victim’s address, has already proved highly dangerous. In 2017, a hoax emergency call over a $1 wager during a Call of Duty game led Kansas police to shoot and kill a 28-year-old father of two. The Los Angeles man suspected of making the call was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. The practice has since been treated more seriously.

The FBI estimated in 2013 that there were 400 incidents of swatting each year, and Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, who has introduced several pieces of legislation to deal with the practice and who has, more recently, been a victim of swatting herself, estimates that the number is now higher. Miley Cyrus, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, the “Damn Daniel” guy, video game developers, and many regular people on the internet have been the victims of swatting.

Authorities have said they are investigating the call.

Internet Culture Parkland Shooting

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Stephen Colbert Joins in on the “Where’s Melania?” Conspiracy Theorizing

Molly Olmstead

Parkland Activist David Hogg’s Home Surrounded by Police After “Swatting” Call

Christopher Bonanos

The Oddball Photographer Who Gave Dr. Strangelove His Voice

Cleo Levin

The Museum That Found a Genuinely Good Use for the Much-Maligned Stylus

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Is Pursuing a National Anthem–Kneeling Feud With a Team Whose Players Didn’t Kneel During the National Anthem

Lena Wilson

In Horror Movies, It’s the Age of the Monster Girl

Alex Barasch

Making Gaming Trans-Inclusive Is a Small Tweak With Major Impact

Molly Olmstead

Parkland Students to Tour the Country to Encourage Young People to Vote

Sean Williams

Living and Dying With My Totally Absurd Kid’s Fencing Match

Laura Miller

Errol Morris Refutes It Thus

Carmen Russo

Watch Viola Davis Dominate in the New Trailer for Widows

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! How Do I Know When It’s Time to Quit Grad School?

Most Read

Why the Military Can’t Quit Windows XP

Jeremy Hsu

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber

Who Gets to Decide if a Fictional Character Is Gay?

Willa Paskin

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Aisha Harris