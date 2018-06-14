The Angle

The Angle: Stay Awake Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on avoiding numbness, Peru’s World Cup team, and Trump’s “philanthropy.”

By

Jennye Lopez, a migrant who was detained and held in a detention centre, speaks to protesters while participating in a demonstration against immigration enforcement officials separating undocumented families at the Otay Mesa Detention facility in Otay Mesa, California on June 10, 2018. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo credit should read SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Jennye Lopez speaks to protesters while participating in a demonstration against immigration-enforcement officials separating undocumented families at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in Otay Mesa, California, on Sunday.
SANDY HUFFAKER/Getty Images

Don’t go to sleep: Dahlia Lithwick knows that everything that’s been happening at the border is a lot. But we cannot turn away—not now.

The worst, as always: Today’s reports of New York state’s lawsuit against the Trump Foundation show Felix Salmon that the president and his family are pushing the limits of transactional philanthropy—a model of “giving” that’s everywhere but is rarely practiced at such extremes.

Here’s your team: May Jayson De Leon humbly suggest that you root for Peru to win the World Cup? “Cheer alongside me for a middling country where the chants never stop, the beer flows aplenty, and the story is still being written,” he proposes.

Unrecognizable: Meredith Gansner, a mental health professional who works with teenagers, doesn’t see anything of her patients in the storylines of Netflix’s bizarrely large number of shows about teenagers with psychiatric illnesses.

For fun: A horrible drink you might like.

Better you than me,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Trump's "Philanthropy,' 13 Reasons, and Avoiding Numbness

Joshua Keating

Russian Politicians Debate: Is It OK to Have Sex With a Foreigner During the World Cup?

Fred Kaplan

Trump Is Definitely Wrecking the International Order. The Only Question Is Whether It's on Purpose.

Jessica Rotenberg

Why Coffee Lemonade (with Tonic!) Should Become Your Actually-Not-Gross Summer Sip

Amy Pollard

See What Percentage of People in Your State Were Affected by Cambridge Analytica

Felix Salmon

How Donald Trump Took Transactional Philanthropy to Its Logical, and Illegal, Extreme

Mark Joseph Stern

How Samuel Alito Roasted Minnesota's Ban on Political Apparel at the Polls

Alex Barasch

Netflix's Alex Strangelove Offers a Refreshingly Honest Look at Teenage Sexuality

Carmen Russo

Samantha Bee Takes Us Back Through America's History of "Crisis Actor" Conspiracy Theories

Joshua Keating

The U.S. Has Sent a Clear Message to the World's Tyrants: Get Yourself Some Nukes ASAP

Nick Greene

Russia Is Just One Tournament Cancellation Away From Being Crowned World Cup Champions

Marissa Martinelli

Between Two Ferns Returns With Cardi B Crashing Jerry Seinfeld's Interview

Mike Pence Gave a Trump Stump Speech to a Crowd of Southern Baptists, and It Didn't Go Over Very Well

Ruth Graham

All Your Burning Questions About the $93,000 Ring Pete Davidson Allegedly Bought for Ariana Grande, Answered

Rachelle Hampton

ICE Detained a 50-Year U.S. Resident Outside the Home He Owns and Now It's Trying to Deport Him

Elliot Hannon

My Toddler Takes an Hour to Eat Dinner

Carvell Wallace

The Point That Risks Getting Lost in the Rachel Bloom–Neil Patrick Harris Kerfuffle

Marissa Martinelli

What's Going on at the Border Is Numbing, but Going Numb Is a Luxury We Can't Afford

Dahlia Lithwick