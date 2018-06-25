The Slatest

Mo Salah’s Horrible World Cup Included a Photo-Op with the Dictator of Chechnya

Egyptian national football team player and Liverpool's star striker Mohamed Salah poses with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov during a training at the Akhmat Arena stadium in Grozny on June 10, 2018.
KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Egypt has had a rough World Cup, having now lost all three of its games after falling to woeful Saudi Arabia on Monday. It might get worse still if reports are true that superstar forward Mohamed Salah is considering quitting the team in frustration over being made a lightning rod for political controversy while in Russia.

The Egyptian team was blasted by human rights groups for basing itself in Chechnya, the semi-autonomous region in the Caucasus where two bloody wars have been fought between separatists and Moscow since the end of the Soviet Union. This decision didn’t make a whole lot of logistical sense for Egypt—the Chechen capital, Grozny, is 1,100 miles away from Yekaterinburg, where their first game was held—but it makes a lot of political sense for Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been working to build ties with governments in the Middle East.

The Kremlin has given Kadyrov wide latitude to rule Chechnya as he wishes, and he’s been widely accused of human rights abuses including torture, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. Rights organizations have been suppressed and journalists and opposition leaders who’ve criticized him have been murdered. Most recently, Kadyrov’s government has reportedly been rounding up, torturing, and killing gay and bisexual men on a massive scale.

But in addition to being one of the world’s most repressive leaders, Kadyrov is also one of the most media-savvy. He’s launched an Apprentice-style reality show starring himself and was an avid and popular Instagrammer until his account was blocked as a result of U.S. sanctions last year.

Sports are a major component of Kadyrov’s macho image. Mixed martial arts is his main passion—he’s hung out with a number of UFC stars—but he’s a soccer fan, too. He’s fond of organizing exhibition matches in Grozny where he takes the field himself on teams that have included ex-stars like Diego Maradona  and Ronaldinho.

Kadyrov has also worked to promote himself as a major leader of the Muslim world, so it makes absolute sense that he would want a piece of Salah, probably the world’s most prominent Muslim athlete. While the Egyptian team was in Chechnya, Kadyrov organized a banquet at which he gave Salah honorary Chechen citizenship and pinned a badge of the Chechen flag on his shirt.

Salah didn’t make any public comments while in Chechnya and much of the subsequent news coverage has given him the benefit of the doubt. According to the Guardian, “He appeared to be playing the role of polite guest, smiling when appropriate and at other times looking over at his team-mates.” An AP column said Salah had been “suckered” into being used as a prop by Kadyrov.

Whether he went along with it or not, he was apparently not happy with the reaction and the AP cites “two people close to the player” claiming that he is considering retiring from international competition. The Egyptian football association has denied any friction.

This is exactly the sort of situation that Salah has seemed intent on avoiding. Openly religious but apolitical, Salah, who plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, has often been cast as an ambassador for moderate Islam at a time of growing suspicion of his religion in Europe.

Back in his native Egypt, he has mostly avoided commenting on politics, which has helped make him a unifying and overwhelmingly popular figure in a time of deep domestic divisions. Judging from the reaction on social media, Egyptian fans seem to be supporting him in the current blow-up.

Some players use the global platform of the World Cup to make a political statement, such as the two Kosovar-Swiss players on Switzerland’s team who made a nationalist hand gesture after scoring goals against Serbia. But Salah seems to just want to play soccer. That’s understandable, but unfortunately, given his stature, his religion, and his home country, it might not be an option.

