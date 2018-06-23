The Slatest

Mike Huckabee Sends Bigoted Tweet Calling Gang Members Pelosi’s “Campaign Committee”

By

Mike Huckabee leaves Trump Tower on November 18, 2016 in New York City.
Mike Huckabee leaves Trump Tower on November 18, 2016 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Long gone are the days when former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ran for president on a nice-guy platform. Now he’s become a partisan attack dog who, as he demonstrated on Saturday, has no problems with appealing to racism and bigotry to blast the opposition. Huckabee raised online outrage after he tweeted a picture of five tattooed Hispanic men who appear to be flashing MS-13 gang hand signals. “Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House,” Huckabee wrote.

MS-13 is a gang that is present in the United States as well as Mexico and much of Central America. Politicians often refer to the gang to rile up fears of illegal immigrants. Huckabee’s tweet came days after the House minority leader denied that Republicans are trying to work with Democrat on a bipartisan immigration bill. “It’s not a compromise. It may be a compromise with the devil, but it’s not a compromise with the Democrats in terms of what they have in their bill,” Pelosi said.

Huckabee’s tweet also came a day after President Donald Trump held a press conference with parents whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants. During the event, Trump drew a connection between families being separated at the border and those who must live without their loved ones. “These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones,” Trump said. “The world permanently being the word that you have to think about. Permanently. They’re not separated a day, two days. Permanently. They were killed by illegal aliens. These are the families that the media ignores.”

Many immediately criticized Huckabee for his tweet, with some, including journalist Soledad O’Brien, simply calling Huckabee a bigot.

Others drew a contrast with the man Huckabee pretended to be when he was running for president. “The Mike Huckabee I covered during the 2008 campaign would have roundly condemned this,” Jeff Greenfield wrote.

The New Yorker’s Adam Davidson said that this was one time when a Nazi comparison seems particularly apt. “This is no different from a Nazi-era cartoon of criminal Jews,” Davidson wrote. “Huckabee should be ostracized and ashamed.” Davidson later said he reported the tweet “because it clearly is designed to stoke hatred of a group.” Davidson went on to note that Huckabee “is not limiting his hatred-stoking to actual MS13 members, he clearly wants all Hispanic immigrants to be seen as criminal.”

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent responded to the tweet by reposting an explanation on “how this sort of dehumanization works.” Even though “it’s a Trump specialty,” the former governor “perfected it in a single tweet.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Jogger Accidentally Crosses U.S. Border From Canada and Is Detained for Two Weeks

Daniel Politi

Mike Huckabee Sends Bigoted Tweet Calling Gang Members Pelosi’s “Campaign Committee”

Eric Betts

Belgium Is Attacking, and Attacking, the “Golden Generation” Curse

Daniel Politi

Online Reviewers Descend on Restaurant That Refused to Serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Daniel Politi

Trump Administration Seeking Up to 15,000 Beds to Expand Immigrant Family Detention

Christina Bonnington

How Smartwatches Became the Most Convenient Way to Listen to Music on the Go

Strategist Editors

The Best Beach Towels on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s New Argument: If We Don’t Separate Families at the Border, “Illegal Aliens” Will Murder American Kids

Isaac Butler

Did Richard II Provoke an Elizabethan Rebellion?

Felix Salmon

The Journalists at CNN Should Be Worried About Their New Boss

Inkoo Kang

The Campaign to Remake The Last Jedi, Explained

Chau Tu

Kagan’s Conservatism, Koko’s Fetish, and Hollywood Apocalypses

Most Read

Online Reviewers Descend on Restaurant That Refused to Serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Daniel Politi

The Journalists at CNN Should Be Worried About Their New Boss

Felix Salmon

My Kids Have Heinous Taste in Fashion

Nicole Cliffe

Donald Trump’s Latest Threat Against Germany Is a Reminder That He Stretches the Law to Do Whatever the Heck He Wants

Jordan Weissmann

Barack Obama’s Statement on Child Separation Missed the Moment

Osita Nwanevu

Why Neymar Cried When Brazil Beat Costa Rica

Eric Betts