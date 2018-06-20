Concentration Camps, Family Values, and Empty Fixes

Asylum-seekers from El Salvador rest in their tent in the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday. GUILLERMO ARIAS/Getty Images

A whole new set of problems: Trump’s executive order, signed Wednesday, will either result in families remaining in long-term detention (which is illegal) or in children being separated yet again (which is terrible), Mark Joseph Stern writes. All in all, it’s a totally illogical stopgap, designed to take the heat off the administration.

Fair play: Is it too much to call child-detention centers “concentration camps”? Considering the history, Jonathan Katz doesn’t think so.

Is this over now, at least?: Neil J. Young, a historian of the religious right, thinks the child-separation crisis may have finally made it impossible for the GOP to pose as the party of family values.

For fun: What will this handsome man do now?

The world is his oyster,

Rebecca