The Slatest

Mick Mulvaney Just Axed the Entire 25-Person Advisory Board of the Consumer Financial Watchdog He Oversees

By

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on President Donald Trump's FY2019 budget request for the Office of Management and Budget.
Hahaha, ha.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump sent budget director Mick Mulvaney over to the federal consumer watchdog, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in order to bleed it dry or hack it into bits, whichever comes first. On Wednesday, Mulvaney took the hatchet approach when he unceremoniously dismissed the watchdog’s 25-member advisory board, the Consumer Advisory Board, which convened industry experts of all stripes, from banking executives to academics and activists, and was charged with setting agency priorities by working with consumer groups to identify and prioritize areas where American consumers were getting ripped off.

So what caused Mulvaney, the interim acting head of the CFPB, to oust this pretty well-intentioned group of experts? The move appeared to have been months in the making, as Mulvaney had already cancelled the group’s scheduled meeting in February, one of two in-person meetings the group is legally required to convene each year. Last week, he cancelled another scheduled meeting of the board. That prompted 11 board members to hold a press conference Monday criticizing Mulvaney’s leadership of the consumer protection bureau that created in the wake of the financial crisis specifically to protect consumers as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. Two days later, Mulvaney dispatched his deputy to axe the group altogether via conference call. The administration officials made a vague attempt to try to make the dismissal look like an effort to by thrifty with taxpayer dollars to the tune of “multi-hundred-thousand dollars a year.” Oh yeah?

Mulvaney’s flouting of the Dodd-Frank rules may be increasingly brazen, perhaps because the cover provided by the outrageousness of transgressions elsewhere in the Trump administration, but his disdain for the methods and mission of the agency he was charged with running is longstanding. As a congressman, Mulvaney called the consumer protection bureau “a joke” and, as acting head, he’s effectively frozen its budget and undermine its authority at every possible turn. But the cherry on Mulvaney’s sundae of sabotage came last week when the leader of the agency empowered to protect consumers from unscrupulous financial actors, like payday lenders, sided with those very payday lenders when they sued the CFPB to block new regulations on the industry.

Finance White House

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Samantha Bee Opens Her Show With an Apology That Will Make No One Happy

Elliot Hannon

Mick Mulvaney Just Axed the Entire 25-Person Advisory Board of the Consumer Financial Watchdog He Oversees

Jeremy Stahl

District Court Judge Denounces Forced Child Separation as “Brutal” and Clear Constitutional Violation

April Glaser

Naomi Klein on “Disaster Capitalists,” “Crypto Island,” and the Opposing Forces That Want to Remake Puerto Rico

Elliot Hannon

American Diplomatic Staff in China Report Hearing Strange Sounds Then Experiencing Symptoms of Brain Trauma

Christina Bonnington

How Sonos Is Trying to Future-Proof the Smart Speaker

Rebecca Onion

The Enlightenment’s Legacy, the Pain of Travel Sports, and a Good Night for Democrats

Osita Nwanevu

California’s Primary Showed Why the Democratic Party Is Stuck in Place

Josh Voorhees

California Republicans Know Trump Can’t Save Them. But They Have a Backup Plan.

Mia Armstrong

Future Tense Newsletter: Why Is the Military Still Using Windows XP?

Jordan Weissmann

When Asked How Canada Can Be Seen as a Security Threat, Trump Brings Up the War of 1812

Mark Joseph Stern

Another Federal Judge, Citing Alito, Strikes Down Trump’s Anti–Sanctuary City Policies

Most Read

I Think My Mom’s New Husband Is Trying to Groom My Kid

Carvell Wallace

There Is No Justification for What Mark Zuckerberg Did to WhatsApp

Felix Salmon

How the Enlightenment Created Modern Race Thinking and Why We Should Confront It

Jamelle Bouie

Kentucky Valedictorian Tricks Audience Into Cheering for Obama Quote

Amy Pollard

The Secret Letter From Donald Trump’s Counsel Doesn’t Exonerate the President. It Implicates Him.

William Saletan

Democrats Avoid Disaster, and Five Other Takeaways From “Super Tuesday”

Josh Voorhees