The Slatest

Feds Piece Together Michael Cohen’s Shredded Documents, Recover Encrypted Messages

By

Michael Cohen walks down Park Avenue in New York June 15, 2018 after leaving his hotel.
Michael Cohen walks down Park Avenue in New York June 15, 2018 after leaving his hotel.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The FBI has a lot of data that President Donald Trump’s attorney (and personal fixer) likely never wanted the feds to see. Investigators were able to put together some 16 pages of shredded documents that were recovered during raids. And they were also able to restore some 700 pages of messages that were on phones seized from Cohen and had been sent using encrypted messaging programs. In a court filing, prosecutors said all that material has now been turned over to Cohen’s lawyers. And there may be more coming as investigators are still trying to get information from another phone seized during the raid.

News of all these documents comes as it is becoming increasingly clear Cohen seems willing to cooperate with investigators. Cohen has apparently told family and friends he is willing to cooperate, noting he is angry at the way the president has treated him, CNN reported. Earlier, CBS News had reported that Cohen is feeling increasingly isolated and thinks the president and his allies have turned against him.

Experts say that if Cohen was already thinking about cooperating, news of the recovery of the shredded documents and encrypted messages only makes it more likely. “The government’s disclosure of the reconstruction of shredded documents and 731 pages of encrypted messages will add to the pressure on Cohen and the worries of the many who have communicated with him,” said Kendall Coffey, a former U.S. Attorney in Miami.

There also seems to be little question that Robert Mueller is interested in Cohen. A former member of the Ukrainian parliament who was questioned by Mueller’s grand jury last week told ABC News that the investigation seems to focus on the president’s former personal lawyer. “My personal opinion is that Michael Cohen is the target of this investigation,” Andrii Artemenko told ABC News. “I can’t share with you the details of the questions, but from my understanding, they’re keeping going with this investigation.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Feds Piece Together Michael Cohen’s Shredded Documents, Recover Encrypted Messages

Danielle Brian and Sarah Turberville

Can the President Be Indicted? There’s Significant Reason to Doubt Those Saying “No.”

Daniel Politi

Video Showing Border Patrol Vehicle Hitting Native American Man Sparks Investigation

Oscar Wilde

Should We Be Putting Migrant Children in Detention Centers? Let’s Ask Oscar Wilde!

Nick Greene

Peru Camouflages Horrible Penalty Mistake Inside Forest of Other Misses

Eric Betts

Argentina’s Problems Run Deeper Than Messi’s Brutal Penalty Miss

Road Rage Leads Colorado Man to Shoot Woman and Children, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

Nick Greene

Does it Matter that Fox Cheaped Out and Didn’t Send World Cup Commentators to Russia?

Felix Salmon

Elizabeth Holmes Deserves Prison, but Her Indictment Won’t Make Silicon Valley Any Less Reckless

Isaac Chotiner

The Mafia Is More Powerful Than It’s Ever Been

Aaron Mak

A Woman Says Neil Armstrong Gave Her a Vial of “Moon Dust” When She Was 10. She’s Suing NASA to Keep It.

Daniel Politi

Trump Reportedly Ripping Children Away From Parents at Border as Negotiating Tactic

Most Read

My Mom Won’t Stop Giving Our Kid Sweets

Nicole Cliffe

Here’s How You Can Help Fight Family Separation at the Border

Dahlia Lithwick and Margo Schlanger

A Star Clarinet Player Got Offered His Dream Scholarship. His Girlfriend Hijacked His Email and Turned It Down.

Aaron Mak

What I Learned About Fatherhood From My Favorite Poet—and His Son

Kyle Fleming-Rosko

The Problem With That Bible Passage Jeff Sessions Cherry-Picked to Defend Trump’s Immigration Policy

Ruth Graham

It Shouldn’t Have Taken a Lawsuit to Find Out Harvard Was Biased Against Asian Americans

Aaron Mak