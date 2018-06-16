Feds Piece Together Michael Cohen’s Shredded Documents, Recover Encrypted Messages

Michael Cohen walks down Park Avenue in New York June 15, 2018 after leaving his hotel. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The FBI has a lot of data that President Donald Trump’s attorney (and personal fixer) likely never wanted the feds to see. Investigators were able to put together some 16 pages of shredded documents that were recovered during raids. And they were also able to restore some 700 pages of messages that were on phones seized from Cohen and had been sent using encrypted messaging programs. In a court filing, prosecutors said all that material has now been turned over to Cohen’s lawyers. And there may be more coming as investigators are still trying to get information from another phone seized during the raid.

News of all these documents comes as it is becoming increasingly clear Cohen seems willing to cooperate with investigators. Cohen has apparently told family and friends he is willing to cooperate, noting he is angry at the way the president has treated him, CNN reported. Earlier, CBS News had reported that Cohen is feeling increasingly isolated and thinks the president and his allies have turned against him.

Experts say that if Cohen was already thinking about cooperating, news of the recovery of the shredded documents and encrypted messages only makes it more likely. “The government’s disclosure of the reconstruction of shredded documents and 731 pages of encrypted messages will add to the pressure on Cohen and the worries of the many who have communicated with him,” said Kendall Coffey, a former U.S. Attorney in Miami.

There also seems to be little question that Robert Mueller is interested in Cohen. A former member of the Ukrainian parliament who was questioned by Mueller’s grand jury last week told ABC News that the investigation seems to focus on the president’s former personal lawyer. “My personal opinion is that Michael Cohen is the target of this investigation,” Andrii Artemenko told ABC News. “I can’t share with you the details of the questions, but from my understanding, they’re keeping going with this investigation.”