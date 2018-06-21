The Slatest

Melania Trump Wore a Jacket With the Words “I Really Don’t Care” Written on It to Visit Kids at the Border

By

First Lady Melania Trump boards a flight at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 12, 2018.
Melania boarding the flight to Texas.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images; Zara.

Melania Trump flew to Texas on Thursday to make ostensibly compassionate visits to facilities where undocumented minors are being held. (The context, of course, is the controversy related to the current administration’s family-separation policy.) As you can see above, she departed for her visit in a nice green jacket with white words on it. The Daily Mail found a listing for the jacket—it’s from Zara—on which you can see that the words I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U? are written on it in big letters.

What the hell? Really?

Yes, really. Here’s the official explanation, such as it is:

It’s indeed true that there was no hidden message involved. It was in fact an extremely un-hidden message!

