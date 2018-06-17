Melania Trump “Hates to See” Families Separated at the Border

First Lady Melania Trump visits Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters and attends a 2018 Hurricane Briefing in Washington, D.C. on June 6, 2018. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

The controversy over the now-common practice of children being separated from their parents at the border has reached such a fever pitch that even Melania Trump is putting in her two cents. The first lady almost never comments on policy matter but issued a short statement on the controversial issue Sunday. “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” her office said in a statement. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

NEW: Statement from @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 to me regarding what’s happening to kids at our borders: pic.twitter.com/fpsfHJSOTa — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 17, 2018

Although some people interpreted the words as a soft rebuke of her husband’s policies, President Trump had already made it clear he was not a fan of seeing children separated from their parents. “I hate the children being taken away,” Trump said on Friday as he continued to falsely blame Democrats for the current situation. “The Democrats have to change their law—that’s their law.” Yet Melania Trump’s statement does stand in stark contrast to the defense of the practice that Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave last week. “Non-citizens who cross our borders unlawfully, between our ports of entry, with children are not an exception,” he said. “They are the ones who broke the law, they are the ones who endangered their own children on their trek.”

Senior White House adviser Kelyanne Conway espoused a similar message to Trump Sunday, saying in an interview with NBC that “nobody likes” splitting families apart. “As a mother, as a Catholic, as somebody who has a conscience … I will tell you that nobody likes this policy,” Conway said. She also rejected the suggestion that the White House is using this issue to get the upper hand in negotiations with Democrats over immigration policy. “I certainly don’t want anybody to use these kids as leverage,” she said.

ICYMI: "As a mother, as a Catholic” nobody likes family separation policy. #MTP #IfItsSunday@chucktodd: "Why don’t you create a family detention center?@KellyannePolls: "We had those under President Obama but the Democrats are holding up the funding to expand those." pic.twitter.com/NzdKYMHf7c — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 17, 2018

Almost 2,000 children were separated from their adult guardians at the border in the six weeks ending on May 31. That marks a huge surge in the number of separations considering there had been almost 1,800 from October 2016 through February of this year.