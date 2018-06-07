Manafort’s Tampering, Barracoon, and 8-Year-Old Pitchers

Not tampering right then. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It’s enough: Renato Mariotti and Alex Whiting think the evidence that Paul Manafort tampered with witnesses is quite convincing. Here’s their case.

This guy: Trump’s Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell is a real troll, and has said some dangerous things supporting far-right movements in the country. Josh Keating reminds us that Grenell may look like a loose cannon, but he’s “fully in line with his boss’s thinking and preferences.”

Kossola’s tale: Zora Neale Hurston’s Barracoon is an oral history of Oluale Kossola, the last survivor of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, as told to Hurston in December 1927. Reading it in 2018, Ismail Muhammad finds it a document of unbearable sadness.

Realtors survive: The internet has yet to disrupt real estate sales, and it’s not for lack of trying. “Local knowledge remains invaluable,” Henry Grabar writes. “That, and it’s hard to develop regular clients,” since transactions are so infrequent.

For fun: Get those 8-year-olds off the mound.

It’s for the best,

Rebecca

P.S. Slate Plus members should pitch us stories! The third annual Pitch Slam is underway.