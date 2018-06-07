Manafort’s Tampering, Barracoon, and 8-Year-Old Pitchers

The Angle

The Angle: Tamper, Tamper Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Barracoon, real estate online, and the Manafort evidence.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse after a hearing on May23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort was indicted last year by a federal grand jury and has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him including, conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Not tampering right then.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It’s enough: Renato Mariotti and Alex Whiting think the evidence that Paul Manafort tampered with witnesses is quite convincing. Here’s their case.

This guy: Trump’s Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell is a real troll, and has said some dangerous things supporting far-right movements in the country. Josh Keating reminds us that Grenell may look like a loose cannon, but he’s “fully in line with his boss’s thinking and preferences.”

Kossola’s tale: Zora Neale Hurston’s Barracoon is an oral history of Oluale Kossola, the last survivor of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, as told to Hurston in December 1927. Reading it in 2018, Ismail Muhammad finds it a document of unbearable sadness.

Realtors survive: The internet has yet to disrupt real estate sales, and it’s not for lack of trying. “Local knowledge remains invaluable,” Henry Grabar writes. “That, and it’s hard to develop regular clients,” since transactions are so infrequent.

For fun: Get those 8-year-olds off the mound.

It’s for the best,

Rebecca

P.S. Slate Plus members should pitch us stories! The third annual Pitch Slam is underway.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Christina Bonnington

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Has Everything But Curves

Felix Salmon

Warren Buffett’s Lecture Against Quarterly Earnings Estimates Is Balderdash With a Side of Hypocrisy

Heather Schwedel

Twitter Broke a Bunch of the Weird Bots That Make It Better

Rebecca Onion

Manafort’s Tampering, Barracoon, and 8-Year-Old Pitchers

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

How a Drag Queen Tells the Perfect Joke

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Hand Moisturization Is Important, but Perhaps Not as Important as Scott Pruitt Apparently Thinks It Is

Osita Nwanevu

Democrats Get a Good Prognosis for Health Care Assault

April Glaser

The Next Frontier of Police Surveillance Is Drones

Will Oremus

Facebook Changed 14 Million People’s Privacy Settings to “Public” Without Warning

Jim Newell

Paul Ryan Buys More Time in House Immigration Battle

Amy Pollard

Paul Ryan Comes Back to “No Collusion” After Breaking With Trump On Spy Claims

Mark Joseph Stern

Arizona Appeals Court, Citing Masterpiece Cakeshop, Upholds LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Law

Most Read

When Asked How Canada Can Be Seen as a Security Threat, Trump Brings Up the War of 1812

Jordan Weissmann

California’s Primary Showed Why the Democratic Party Is Stuck in Place

Osita Nwanevu

Democrats Avoid Disaster, and Five Other Takeaways From “Super Tuesday”

Josh Voorhees

Can Paid-Dating “Sugar” Relationships Be a Path to Real Love?

Callie Hitchcock

In San Francisco, Being Everyone’s Second Choice Can Make You Mayor

Henry Grabar

Samantha Bee Opens Her Show With an Apology That Will Make No One Happy

Matthew Dessem