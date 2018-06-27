Kennedy’s Retirement, Facebook Traffic, and a Primary Upset

The Angle

The Angle: Please, No Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Facebook traffic, a primary upset, and the Kennedy retirement.

Pro-Life protestors Rose Ann Schienle and Joel Patchen, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, demonstrate outside of the Colorado Springs Westside Health Center February 11, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The protest is part of nationwide demonstrations that were held at Planned Parenthood locations in more than 200 cities in an attempt to raise support for restricting women's ability to have abortions in the United States.
Probably pretty excited about the news.
Crushing: Anthony Kennedy’s retirement during the Trump administration is going to negate the legacy he built as a defender of LGBTQ civil rights, Mark Joseph Stern writes. That’ll all come crashing down. Richard Hasen adds that our only chance at stopping the installment of a new Scalia is protest. (And the chance is thin.)

A big deal: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s drubbing of Joe Crowley in Tuesday’s primary is a huge event for the Democratic Party, Jim Newell writes. An outsider upsetting an incumbent in a leadership position is much more a Republican thing.

It’s been real: Facebook’s withdrawal from news has hurt digital publishers. Slate shared its own data with Will Oremus to demonstrate just how much.

For fun: What we did when we didn’t have Slack.

It was pretty nice, actually,

Rebecca

