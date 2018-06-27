Kennedy’s Retirement, Facebook Traffic, and a Primary Upset

Probably pretty excited about the news. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Crushing: Anthony Kennedy’s retirement during the Trump administration is going to negate the legacy he built as a defender of LGBTQ civil rights, Mark Joseph Stern writes. That’ll all come crashing down. Richard Hasen adds that our only chance at stopping the installment of a new Scalia is protest. (And the chance is thin.)

A big deal: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s drubbing of Joe Crowley in Tuesday’s primary is a huge event for the Democratic Party, Jim Newell writes. An outsider upsetting an incumbent in a leadership position is much more a Republican thing.

It’s been real: Facebook’s withdrawal from news has hurt digital publishers. Slate shared its own data with Will Oremus to demonstrate just how much.

For fun: What we did when we didn’t have Slack.

It was pretty nice, actually,

Rebecca