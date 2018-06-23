Katie Arrington, Who Defeated Rep. Mark Sanford in Primary, Seriously Injured in Car Crash

State Rep. Katie Arrington is seen in this screenshot from a video posted on her campaign website. Screenshot/votekatiearrington.com

State Rep. Katie Arrington, who made news around the country earlier this month when she defeated incumbent South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford in a Republican congressional primary, was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was involved in a fatal car crash Friday night. At around 9 p.m. Friday night, a driver traveling in the wrong lane crashed into the vehicle where Arrington was traveling as a passenger.

Arrington “sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon,” according to a statement released via her Twitter account. “Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stent. Additional surgeries will be required.” Her friend, who was driving the car, was seriously injured while the driver in the other car was killed.

Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

Arrington was “alert and talking” after surgery early Saturday morning after surgery, reports the Post and Courier. She is expected to stay in the hospital for at least two weeks.

Sanford responded to the news on Twitter, expressing his “thoughts and prayers.” He wasn’t alone. President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to express his “thoughts and prayers.”

Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident. https://t.co/sV4E90CIj8 — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 23, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Democrat Joe Cunningham, who will face Arrington in November’s election said he was “suspending all campaign activities until further notice” and also expressed his concern over Twitter. “Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington,” Cunningham tweeted. “Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us.”