Kanye’s Newest, the End of Net Neutrality, and a Voter Purge

Dissenting, with a plan.
Bad day for voting: The Supreme Court’s 5–4 decision upholding a law purging voters for inactivity is a huge victory for the Trump administration, Mark Joseph Stern writes. Dahlia Lithwick observes that this day has been several years in the making. And Richard L. Hasen strikes a hopeful note, pointing out that Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent contains within itself a blueprint activists can use to challenge the decision.

How you’ll tell: Today was the first day of an internet without net neutrality. April Glaser worries that at first, things won’t change much—and as a result, users will lose the impetus to protest. (She also tells us we should open all those “Our terms of service have changed” emails, to look for signs that rules exploiting the new situation are taking hold.)

Too bad: Kanye West’s new album with Kid Cudi is pretty good, Jack Hamilton writes. But many fans are too frustrated with Kanye-the-spectacle (which is fair!) to listen.

For fun: How Ocean’s 8 came up with its fictional Met Gala.

