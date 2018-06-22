Kagan’s Conservatism, Koko’s Fetish, and Hollywood Apocalypses

Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch at the State of the Union address on Jan. 30. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Cagey Kagan: Mark Joseph Stern questions the motives of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal who’s drifted to the right in at least three decisions this term.

This is America: Seeing the contrast this week between Juneteenth celebrations and those who support Trump and his family-separation policy, Jamelle Bouie turns to a fundamental question being brought up once again around our national identity: Who is this country for?

Apocalypse now: Hollywood has long portrayed the ends of our world, offering us stories of valiant survivors fighting against all odds to keep humankind alive. “But more and more,” Sam Adams notices, “they seem to be losing the fight, and we seem to be strangely OK with it.”

The real story: Koko the gorilla, who became known for being able to “speak” American Sign Language, died this week. Charles Seife wonders why her purported nipple fetish—an uncomfortable but telling piece of the linguistics work she was involved in—has been left out of her obituaries.

For fun: Can you really give a blood transfusion from a T. rex to a velociraptor? We asked the experts.

But more importantly, would Jeff Goldblum approve?

Chau