Justice Department Secretly Accessed New York Times Reporter’s Email and Phone Records to Find a Government Leaker

The Slatest

Justice Department Secretly Accessed New York Times Reporter’s Email and Phone Records to Find Government Leaker

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: President Donald Trump is seen through a window speaking on the phone with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Sunday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from the Oval Office. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: President Donald Trump is seen through a window speaking on the phone with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Sunday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from the Oval Office. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Justice Department seized years’ worth of a New York Times reporter’s email and telephone records as part of an investigation into a leak of classified information, the Times reported Thursday, a potentially troubling development for press freedom under the Trump administration that appears set to continue aggressive Obama-era tactics in combatting unauthorized disclosures. The correspondence records of national security reporter Ali Watkins were from her tenure working for BuzzFeed and Politico, before she joined the Times in 2017.

Investigators obtained “years of customer records and subscriber information from telecommunications companies, including Google and Verizon, for two email accounts and a phone number of hers,” according to the Times. They did not have access to the content of the messages, just who Watkins was communicating with and perhaps from where. What is particularly troubling about the incident is the Justice Department obtained the personal information, which was wide ranging in scope and included a college email address from when she was an undergraduate, without notifying Watkins.

That type of conduct by the FBI, while allowable, is only permitted under specific circumstances. From the Times:

Under Justice Department regulations, investigators must clear additional hurdles before they can seek business records that could reveal a reporter’s confidential sources, such as phone and email records. In particular, the rules require the government to have “made all reasonable attempts to obtain the information from alternative, non-media sources” before investigators may target a reporter’s information.

In addition, the rules generally require the Justice Department to notify reporters first to allow them to negotiate over the scope of their demand for information and potentially challenge it in court. The rules permit the attorney general to make an exception to that practice if he “determines that, for compelling reasons, such negotiations would pose a clear and substantial threat to the integrity of the investigation, risk grave harm to national security, or present an imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm.”

The target of the investigation was not Watkins, but the Senate Intelligence Committee’s former director of security James Wolfe, who Watkins had had a previous three-year romantic relationship with. Wolfe was arrested and indicted on Thursday on charges that he lied to the FBI about his contacts with reporters.

FBI First Amendment

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Justice Department Secretly Accessed New York Times Reporter’s Email and Phone Records to Find a Government Leaker

Elliot Hannon

Even the White House’s Own Internal Economic Analysis Reportedly Found Trump’s Tariffs Will Hurt the U.S. Economy

Carmen Russo

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Trailer Revels in Female Revenge

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Returns to Race Baiting as Republicans Stumble Toward the Midterms

Christina Bonnington

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Has Everything but Curves

Felix Salmon

Warren Buffett’s Lecture Against Quarterly Earnings Estimates Is Balderdash With a Side of Hypocrisy

Heather Schwedel

Twitter Broke a Bunch of the Weird Bots That Make It Better

Rebecca Onion

Manafort’s Tampering, Barracoon, and 8-Year-Old Pitchers

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

How a Drag Queen Tells the Perfect Joke

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Scott Pruitt Allegedly Made His Security Staff Help Him Find High-End Hand Lotion. Why Hasn’t He Been Fired?

Osita Nwanevu

Democrats Get a Good Prognosis for Health Care Assault

April Glaser

The Next Frontier of Police Surveillance Is Drones

Most Read

When Asked How Canada Can Be Seen as a Security Threat, Trump Brings Up the War of 1812

Jordan Weissmann

California’s Primary Showed Why the Democratic Party Is Stuck in Place

Osita Nwanevu

Can Paid-Dating “Sugar” Relationships Be a Path to Real Love?

Callie Hitchcock

The Paul Manafort Witness-Tampering Evidence Is Really, Really Strong

Renato Mariotti and Alex Whiting

Samantha Bee Opens Her Show With an Apology That Will Make No One Happy

Matthew Dessem

In San Francisco, Being Everyone’s Second Choice Can Make You Mayor

Henry Grabar