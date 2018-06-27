Justice Anthony Kennedy Retires, Paving Way for Donald Trump to Reshape the Supreme Court

The Slatest

Justice Anthony Kennedy Retires, Paving Way for Donald Trump to Reshape Supreme Court

By

President Donald Trump listens while Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks during a ceremony on April 10, 2017, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens while Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks during a ceremony on April 10, 2017, in Washington.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court. Kennedy served on the court for 30 years, and sat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for 13 years before that. He is 81 years old. His retirement gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to name a second justice, shifting the court to the right for a generation.

A lifelong Republican, Kennedy has frequently played the role of swing vote, sitting in-between the court’s liberal and conservative blocs. He cast votes against campaign finance reform, the Affordable Care Act, and the Voting Rights Act, frequently siding with the conservative justices on issues of workers’ rights and government regulations. Yet he famously sided with the liberals on several landmark abortion rights cases, preserving Roe v. Wade despite his personal opposition to abortion. And, perhaps most famously, he authored all four of the court’s landmark opinions on gay rights, including Obergefell v. Hodges, protecting same-sex couples’ right to marry.

Kennedy’s absence will mark a sea change in American jurisprudence. Without him, the Supreme Court may well rule that women have no constitutional right to abortion access. Courts may chip away at same-sex marriage or overturn it altogether. Voting rights plaintiffs will have little hope of winning their battles against voter suppression. Victims of race and sex discrimination will face much rougher sledding at the court.

This retirement sets up a huge battle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority. Trump is nearly certain to pick a doctrinaire conservative approved by the Federalist Society, the group that has selected most of his lower-court appointees. Republicans abolished the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees during the fight over Justice Neil Gorsuch, so Democrats cannot blockade Trump’s pick. It seems inevitable that Trump will eventually get his candidate on the court. Once there, he or she will have an opportunity to overrule myriad liberal precedents and reshape constitutional law for decades.

One more thing

The Trump administration poses a unique threat to the rule of law. That’s why Slate has stepped up our legal coverage—watchdogging Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department, the Supreme Court, the crackdown on voting rights, and more.

Our work is reaching more readers than ever—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help.

If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Anthony Kennedy Donald Trump Mitch McConnell Neil Gorsuch Senate Supreme Court

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mark Joseph Stern

Justice Anthony Kennedy Retires, Paving Way for Donald Trump to Reshape the Supreme Court

April Glaser

Silicon Valley CEOs Know What to Say About Trump. Their Workers Are Forcing Them to Do Something About Trump.

Eric Betts

Congratulations to Mexico, Who Wasn’t Quite Terrible Enough to Miss the World Cup Knockout Round

Carmen Russo

Stephen Colbert Decodes Melania Trump’s Wardrobe

James Luckett

A Bisexual Primary School Teacher Passes for Straight. Should He Come Out for the Sake of His Queer Students?

Laura Miller

David Lynch Might Be the Single Person Least Able to Explain David Lynch

Aaron Lecklider

The Supreme Court’s Union-Busting Decision in Janus Is a Blow to LGBTQ Workers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The CEO of Harley-Davidson Did Not Call Donald Trump a “Moron”

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Pelosi Calls Ocasio-Cortez Upset a Random Outlier, Also Dismisses Rumbling in Distance as “Probably Nothing”

Daniel Hemel and David Louk

How Blue States Can Save Public Sector Unions After Janus
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! Should I Move Back Home to Be Closer to My Aging Mom? Even if I Don’t Like It There?

Brynn Tannehill

For Many Trans People, Not Passing Is Not an Option

Most Read

Did Justice Anthony Kennedy Just Signal His Retirement? (Update: Yes.)

Richard L. Hasen

The Case for Incivility

Osita Nwanevu

Judge Praised by Trump for Questioning Robert Mueller’s Authority Rules That Mueller Does, in Fact, Have Authority

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Joe Crowley’s Loss Is an Earthquake in Democratic Politics

Jim Newell

Supreme Court Rules California Can’t Make Crisis Pregnancy Centers Reveal What They Are

Dahlia Lithwick

James Mattis Is Being Pushed Out of Trump’s Inner Circle. That Should Worry All of Us.

Fred Kaplan