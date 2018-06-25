Junot Díaz, Trumpstagram, and Passing

The Angle

The Angle: The Male Self-Pardon Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Junot Díaz, social media in Trump world, and a new Outward special issue on passing.

By

South Korean demonstrators hold banners saying #MeToo during a rally.
South Korean demonstrators hold banners during a rally to mark International Women’s Day as part of the country’s #MeToo movement in Seoul on March 8.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

No apologies: Lili Loofbourow reflects on the male self-pardon, and how men like writer Junot Díaz have managed to “reckon with” allegations of misconduct without directly apologizing to the ones they might have hurt. “The instructions our culture gives to men are almost as poor as those it gives to women. But it’s fair to ask for more,” she proposes.

No plans: Donald Trump may have signed an executive order pledging to detain parents and children together, but Dahlia Lithwick finds that his administration is clearly not prioritizing reunification at all.

Trumpstagram: A new Slate pop-up blog explores the world of Trump and his associates as portrayed by their social media accounts. The first stories from Christina Cauterucci dive deep into the Instagram feeds of Louise Linton and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Pride: Slate’s Outward launches a special issue on the phenomenon of “passing.” Read J.
Bryan Lowder’s introduction and the issue’s first pieces musing on queer cinema, airport security, and the challenges of an either/or world.

For fun: Matthew Dessem begs that you let the Pied Piper eat in peace.

A simple request,

Chau

