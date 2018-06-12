All the Races to Watch in Tuesday’s Quietly Important Primaries

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) (L) reacts as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump says it would be ‘the end of [Brat’s] political career’ if he did not support Trump for president during a 2015 rally. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last Tuesday’s nominating contests—headlined by California’s much-ballyhooed “jungle” primary—were among the most anticipated of the year. This Tuesday’s batch of scattered contests hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention, but also could prove crucial to control of both the House and Senate this fall.

In Virginia, Democrats are hoping to repeat their success last year, to win a handful of GOP congressional seats in November. In Nevada, Republicans are dreaming of doing the same in two of the only six districts they have a legitimate chance of flipping this fall. Meanwhile in South Carolina, we’ll find out if a Republican who rebounded from a hiking-themed sex scandal a decade ago can survive being openly critical of Donald Trump today. And in Maine, we’ll get our first look at what ranked-voting looks like in a close congressional race.

Here’s what to watch in each of the five states.

Virginia

Democrats dominated state elections in Virginia last year, and they’re hoping to continue that momentum and flip as many as four congressional seats this fall. The state will be one of the biggest House battlegrounds in November, and most of the nominations have a clear front-runner or have already been designated by conventions. (Virginia has a unique nominating system in which some nominees are designated by party committees, and others are subject to a primary vote.)

The two districts to watch on Tuesday are the 7th, where a former CIA operative and a retired Marine are running to take on Republican Rep. Dave Brat, one of the most conservative members of the House; and the 10th, where a half dozen Democrats are vying to challenge GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock, seen as one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the nation after her suburban D.C. district voted for Hillary Clinton by 10 points two years ago.

In the 7th, the Democratic race is between Abigail Spanberger, who spent nearly a decade working covertly for the CIA, and Dan Ward, who spent roughly 25 years as a Marine pilot. It’s not just their national security-themed resumes that are similar; both candidates have staked out similar policy positions, and they’ve likewise found similar amounts of success in the fundraising department. And so some are framing the contest as a test case regarding gender. As a Washington Post headline put it Monday: “These political opponents are remarkably similar, except for one thing. Does it matter?” The early returns suggest that if it does, it should help Spanberger in a year when female candidates are prevailing in historic numbers.

In the 10th, the Democratic front-runner is probably state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, who has been endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam. But Wexton’s facing competition from a field that includes two women worked in the Obama administration—Alison Kiehl Friedman and Lindsey Davis—and Army vet Dave Helmer. Notably for such a crowded Democratic field, only one of the six candidates—scientist Julia Biggins—backs single-payer healthcare.

Republicans will also select a challenger to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who shouldn’t have much trouble winning this fall since all of the leading GOP candidates appear outside the mainstream in a state that Trump lost by 5 points. County supervisor Corey Stewart has been called the “titular head of the Trump movement” in Virginia by Steve Bannon, Rev. E.W. Jackson has previously linked homosexuality to pedophilia and Planned Parenthood to the Ku Klux Klan, and state delegate Nick Freitas once blamed the “abortion industry” for mass shootings.

Nevada

The Silver State is also home to two congressional battleground districts—though in something of a rarity for this cycle, both are Democratic seats. The 3rd opened up after Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen decided to run for the Senate, and the 4th did the same when Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen retired in the face of sexual misconduct allegations. (Rosen looks like a lock to win the Senate nomination and is considered Democrats’ best chance to flip a Senate seat this fall.)

In the 3rd, wealthy philanthropist Susie Lee, who lost to Kihuen in the 4th district in 2016, is the now prohibitive favorite for the Democratic nomination in the district next door. She’s got the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the state’s entire congressional delegation, and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. On the GOP side, businessman Danny Tarkanian (son of famed UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian) became the clear favorite after being convinced to abandon his Senate campaign by Trump. Tarkanian has a long history of winning GOP primaries—and then losing general elections.

In the 4th, the nominations will most likely go to a pair of former congressmen: Democratic Steven Horsford, who represented the district between 2013 to 2015, and Republican Cresent Hardy, who represented it between 2015 and 2017.

South Carolina

The Palmetto State isn’t likely to impact control of the House, but the Republican primaries here will test the president’s appeal in a deep red-state. Rep. Mark Sanford—the former governor of “Appalachian Trail” infamy—is trying to hold off a primary challenge from his right after spending the past three years proudly flying the Never Trump flag. Sanford had long been expected to coast to reelection, despite being openly critical of Trump both as a candidate and as a president, but state lawmaker Katie Arrington has made Sanford’s loyalty, or lack thereof, a campaign issue. Sanford remains the favorite, in no small part because of his name recognition. But the notoriously frugal candidate is nervous enough that he recently launched an 11th-hour ad blitz against Arrington, after not having spent a penny on TV ads in years.

The suspense in the gubernatorial primaries, meanwhile, is whether the favorites can win a majority of the vote and avoid a run-off. Gov. Henry McMaster—one of Trump’s earliest supporters in 2016—is seeking his first full-term after he got promoted last year when Trump appointed then-Gov. Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador, but he may have trouble cracking 50 percent in a five-way field. On the Democratic side, state Rep. James Smith has gotten a push from Joe Biden and Rep. Jim Clyburn, but likewise has struggled to pull away from the field.

Maine

Democrats see a chance to unseat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which they held for two decades before Poliquin turned it red in 2014. The two leading Democrats vying for the nomination are state House Assistant Majority Leader Jared Golden and conservationist Lucas St. Clair.

Golden has the backing of the local Democratic establishment, and as a Marine vet with some bipartisan cred from his time working for Republican Sen. Susan Collins, checks plenty of boxes for national Democrats, too. St. Clair, however, is the heir to the Burt’s Bees fortune and is well known to Mainers after he successfully fought for the creation of a national monument in the state, which is on land his family donated to the government. There’s some daylight between the candidates in terms of policy, but all three support universal healthcare, and have also all been critical of both free trade deals and Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

Golden and St. Clair are considered the co-favorites, while small businessman Craig Olson trails both in name ID and fundraising. One potential wrinkle: The state is using ranked-choice voting in the primary for the first time. If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, the last-place finisher is eliminated and his or her voters are then divvied up according those voters’ second choices.

Voters will also select gubernatorial nominees to replace term-limited Gov. Paul LePage, who was a Trump Republican before Trump was a Trump Republican. The gubernatorial race is expected to be one of the most competitive of the year, and is already shaping up to be a battle over the state’s efforts to expand Medicaid.

North Dakota

The Senate primary here got much less interesting in February, after Republicans finally convinced Rep. Kevin Cramer to challenge Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. State Sen. Kelly Armstrong is the odds-on favorite to fill the state’s only House seat, which opened up after the announcement from Cramer, who is expected to sail to the Senate nomination.