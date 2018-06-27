Jeff Sessions Jokes About Separating Immigrant Children From Parents During L.A. Immigration Speech

The rhetoric we hear from the other side on this issue—as on many others—has become radicalized. We hear views on television today that are on the lunatic fringe frankly. And what is perhaps more galling is the hypocrisy. These same people live in gated communities many of them and are featured at events where you have to have an ID even to hear them speak. They like a little security around themselves. And if you try to scale the fence, believe me, they’ll be even too happy to have you arrested and separated from your children. They would like to see that. So they want borders in their lives but not yours. Not the American people’s. This is why the American people are sick of the lip service and the hypocrisy.