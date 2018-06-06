Ivanka Trump Was in Touch During Campaign With Russian Who Said He Could Help Build Trump Tower in Moscow

“That’s right—I’m instructing you to do collusion,” he could be saying. (Could!) Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Four sources have told BuzzFeed News that Ivanka Trump was involved in sleazy Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen’s extensive efforts to launch the construction of a Trump-branded Moscow tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, the site reports.

BuzzFeed has already documented Cohen’s pursuit of the Moscow building. The Trump Organization got so far as to agree to a October 2015 “letter of intent”—a letter that Donald Trump signed—with a Russian developer that was slated to build the structure, but did not ultimately secure financing or find a site for the project. (Trump officially began running for president in June 2015.) During this process, apparently, Ivanka Trump connected Cohen with a Russian weightlifter (!) named Dmitry Klokov who said he could help:

In November 2015, Ivanka Trump told Cohen to speak with Klokov, according to the four sources. Cohen had at least one phone conversation with the weightlifter, they said. It is not known what the men discussed over the phone, but they exchanged a string of emails that are now being examined by congressional investigators and federal agents probing Russia’s election meddling. In one of those emails, Klokov told Cohen that he could arrange a meeting between Donald Trump and [Vladimir] Putin to help pave the way for the tower.

It’s not known how Ivanka herself originally met Klokov, who gave a Hall of Fame denial when contacted by BuzzFeed:

Klokov initially told BuzzFeed News that he did not “send any emails” to Cohen. “I don’t understand why you ask me about this,” Klokov said in text messages. “I’m weightlifter, not a political.” When told that he had sent at least two emails to Cohen and had had a phone conversation with him at Ivanka Trump’s request, Klokov stopped responding.

Also, here’s a funny thing about the October 2015 letter of intent:

The agreement stated that the Trump Organization would have the option to brand the hotel’s spa and fitness facilities as “The Spa by Ivanka Trump” and that Ivanka Trump would be granted “sole and absolute discretion” to have the final say on “all interior design elements of the spa or fitness facilities.”

Ivanka Trump rules her spas with an iron fist!