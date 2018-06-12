Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Earned $82 Million in Outside Income in 2017

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on June 1 in Washington. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, unpaid senior White House advisers, earned at least $82 million in outside income in 2017, the Washington Post reported Monday. Both benefited from investment deals made by the companies they used to run.

Trump has relinquished control of her companies, but, along with her father, has broken with precedent by not divesting of her business interests. The Post, which reviewed financial-disclosure forms released Monday, reported that Ivanka Trump earned nearly $4 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, more than $2 million in severance from the Trump Organization, and roughly $5 million from the trust that controls her clothing brand.

Ethics watchdogs have warned that while she has large stakes in companies that could benefit from the wealth of influential donors and political figures at home and abroad, she and her husband remain susceptible to influence. As HuffPost has noted, the RNC and other Republican entities have already spent nearly $2 million at Trump hotels and resorts. And as the Post reported, Ivanka Trump’s clothing line is produced in foreign factories, placing her at risk of bias in international matters.

Kushner, the Post reports, has divested some holdings, but not all, and he continued to benefit from a large number of real estate holdings. In 2017, he reported earnings of more than $5 million from one apartment complex in New Jersey bought by the family real estate company last year.

A spokesman for Kushner and Trump said that the two had followed federal ethics rules. “As to the current filing which OGE also reviews, their net worth remains largely the same, with changes reflecting more the way the form requires disclosure than any substantial difference in assets or liabilities,” he said in his statement.

As the New York Times noted, because we can’t see the players behind the various deals Trump’s and Kushner’s trusts and investment vehicles made in 2017, it’s hard to tell whether people wanting to curry favor with the Trumps were involved.