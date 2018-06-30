The Slatest

Intelligence Assessments Show North Korea Is Increasing Nuclear Production, Despite Trump’s Totally Ironclad Tweets

By

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un stands next to President Trump to pose for photos in front of the two countries’ flags during the Singapore summit on North Korean nuclear weapons on June 12, 2018.
Gotcha.
ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images

Here’s where we last left our all-conquering negotiator-in-chief on nuclear North Korea:

U.S. intelligence is reporting, shockingly, that Trump’s representation of the vague North Korea deal agreed to in Singapore last month does not align with reality. NBC News reports that American intelligence agencies believe Pyongyang has, in fact, increased its production of fuel used for nuclear weapons and maintains secret, undeclared production facilities. The continued output at hidden facilities is, according to more than a dozen American officials knowledgeable about the matter, likely part of the Kim Jong-un regime’s attempt to extract concessions from the Trump administration while holding onto its nuclear capabilities that have given it incredible leverage. Trump has already agreed to halt joint military exercises with South Korea, which is viewed as a major concession without much concrete in return.

“In recent months, even as the two sides engaged in diplomacy, North Korea was stepping up its production of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons, five U.S. officials say, citing the latest intelligence assessment,” NBC News reports. The North Koreans may have paused missile and nuclear tests, but “there’s no evidence that they are decreasing stockpiles, or that they have stopped their production,” a U.S. official briefed on the latest intelligence told NBC News. The most recent intelligence assessment also comes on the heels of a report from 38north.com that showed North Korea continuing to make advancements at its major disclosed nuclear facility at Yongbyon. “There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the U.S.,” the official said.

North Korea got concessions out of the Singapore summit, the rest of us got tweets.

North Korea Nuclear Weapons

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Where LeBron Should Play Next Year, According to an Ethicist

Elliot Hannon

Intelligence Assessments Show North Korea Is Increasing Nuclear Production, Despite Trump’s Totally Ironclad Tweets

Christina Bonnington

Why Apple’s Keyboard Controversy Restarted Conspiracy Theories It Plans for Its Products to Fail

Strategist Editors

10 Book Editors on What They’re Reading for Fun This Summer

William Saletan

Republicans Went Soft on Crimea in A House Hearing Over Russia

Osita Nwanevu

The Trump Resistance Is Nothing Without Obstruction and Impeachment

Rachelle Hampton

CDC: Teens Are Waiting Longer to Have Sex, but Too Many Are Forgoing Contraceptives

Rebecca Onion

SCOTUS Options, Taylor Sheridan, and Our Dead America

Charlie Martel

Trump’s Orders for the Military to Intern Civilians Are Unlawful. James Mattis Should Say No.

Daniel Engber

Three Identical Strangers Has a Long-Lost Twin That Reaches a Very Different Conclusion

Juan José Díaz Infante

Inspiring Mexicans to “Imagine Amazing Things.” In Space.

Evan Urquhart

For Many Trans Men in the South, Going “Stealth” Makes the Most Sense

Most Read

Do Not Pierce My 5-Month-Old’s Ears!

Nicole Cliffe

Why Amazon Was Really, Really Smart to Spend $1 Billion on This Online Pharmacy

Felix Salmon

The Supreme Court Just Revived a Doctrine That Could Crush American Democracy

Mark Joseph Stern

Alleged Annapolis Newspaper Shooter Had History of Harassment, Sued Paper for Defamation

Elliot Hannon

Democrats’ Options for Blocking a SCOTUS Nominee, Ranked From Least to Most Likely to Be Successful

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Marissa Martinelli, Carmen Russo, and Sam Adams