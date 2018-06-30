Intelligence Assessments Show North Korea Is Increasing Nuclear Production, Despite Trump’s Totally Ironclad Tweets

Gotcha. ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images

Here’s where we last left our all-conquering negotiator-in-chief on nuclear North Korea:

Heading back home from Singapore after a truly amazing visit. Great progress was made on the denuclearization of North Korea. Hostages are back home, will be getting the remains of our great heroes back to their families, no missiles shot, no research happening, sites closing... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

U.S. intelligence is reporting, shockingly, that Trump’s representation of the vague North Korea deal agreed to in Singapore last month does not align with reality. NBC News reports that American intelligence agencies believe Pyongyang has, in fact, increased its production of fuel used for nuclear weapons and maintains secret, undeclared production facilities. The continued output at hidden facilities is, according to more than a dozen American officials knowledgeable about the matter, likely part of the Kim Jong-un regime’s attempt to extract concessions from the Trump administration while holding onto its nuclear capabilities that have given it incredible leverage. Trump has already agreed to halt joint military exercises with South Korea, which is viewed as a major concession without much concrete in return.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

“In recent months, even as the two sides engaged in diplomacy, North Korea was stepping up its production of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons, five U.S. officials say, citing the latest intelligence assessment,” NBC News reports. The North Koreans may have paused missile and nuclear tests, but “there’s no evidence that they are decreasing stockpiles, or that they have stopped their production,” a U.S. official briefed on the latest intelligence told NBC News. The most recent intelligence assessment also comes on the heels of a report from 38north.com that showed North Korea continuing to make advancements at its major disclosed nuclear facility at Yongbyon. “There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the U.S.,” the official said.

If President Obama (who got nowhere with North Korea and would have had to go to war with many millions of people being killed) had gotten along with North Korea and made the initial steps toward a deal that I have, the Fake News would have named him a national hero! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

North Korea got concessions out of the Singapore summit, the rest of us got tweets.