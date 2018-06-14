Department of Justice Report Concludes That FBI’s Handling of Clinton Email Case Was Flawed but Not Motivated by Political Bias

James Comey at an appearance before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on July 7, 2016. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A highly anticipated report on the FBI’s conduct during the 2016 election concludes that former FBI director James Comey and other agents damaged the bureau’s reputation by making public remarks about the Hillary Clinton email investigation and sending indiscreet texts but that their actions were not motivated by political bias, Bloomberg says.

The report is written by Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz (“inspectors general” are independent watchdogs within government agencies) and is scheduled to be released in full later Thursday. Per Bloomberg’s scoop, Horowitz’s 500-page document says that Comey’s decision to publicly announce that he did not recommend charges against Clinton—and then to notify Congress just before the 2016 election that the investigation had been reopened—constituted inappropriate deviations from DOJ procedure:

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the report’s conclusions.

Horowitz apparently also concludes that disparaging texts about Donald Trump sent between agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page did not affect their involvement in the Clinton investigation:

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed,” Horowitz said in the report to be issued Thursday. “The conduct by these employees cast a cloud over the entire FBI investigation.”

Strzok and Page’s texts also disparaged such Democratic figures as Chelsea Clinton and Bernie Sanders; both also worked on the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia, but that subject is not covered by the report Horowitz is releasing today.