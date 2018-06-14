The Slatest

Department of Justice Report Concludes That FBI’s Handling of Clinton Email Case Was Flawed but Not Motivated by Political Bias

By

A close-up on Comey's face in which his expression reads as, well, you can't win 'em all.
James Comey at an appearance before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on July 7, 2016.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A highly anticipated report on the FBI’s conduct during the 2016 election concludes that former FBI director James Comey and other agents damaged the bureau’s reputation by making public remarks about the Hillary Clinton email investigation and sending indiscreet texts but that their actions were not motivated by political bias, Bloomberg says.

The report is written by Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz (“inspectors general” are independent watchdogs within government agencies) and is scheduled to be released in full later Thursday. Per Bloomberg’s scoop, Horowitz’s 500-page document says that Comey’s decision to publicly announce that he did not recommend charges against Clinton—and then to notify Congress just before the 2016 election that the investigation had been reopened—constituted inappropriate deviations from DOJ procedure:

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the report’s conclusions.

Horowitz apparently also concludes that disparaging texts about Donald Trump sent between agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page did not affect their involvement in the Clinton investigation:

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed,” Horowitz said in the report to be issued Thursday. “The conduct by these employees cast a cloud over the entire FBI investigation.”

Strzok and Page’s texts also disparaged such Democratic figures as Chelsea Clinton and Bernie Sanders; both also worked on the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia, but that subject is not covered by the report Horowitz is releasing today.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Department of Justice Report Concludes That FBI’s Handling of Clinton Email Case Was Flawed but Not Motivated by Political Bias

Mark Joseph Stern

Jeff Sessions’ Latest Immigration Ruling Is a Violation of International Law

Marissa Martinelli

Drake’s “I’m Upset” Video Comes With a Major Dose of Degrassi Nostalgia

Yascha Mounk

Maine’s Embrace of Ranked-Choice Voting Is a Rare and inspiring Cause for Optimism About Our Democracy

Isaac Chotiner

What Urban Americans Don’t Get About Appalachia and the Price Rural Americans Have Paid

Vishal Khetpal

FIFA’s Rule Changes Won’t Solve Soccer’s Concussion Problem

Faheem Hussain

Digital Access Isn’t a Luxury for Refugees. It’s a Necessity.

Jayson De Leon

Everyone Should Root for Peru in the World Cup

Aaron Mak

When School Registration Software Fails at the Worst Possible Time

Meredith Gansner

Netflix Draws Audiences With Shows About Teenage Psychiatric Illness. It Needs to Show Them How to Get Help.

Strategist Editors

This Beach Tent Has Made Me Actually Like Going to the Beach

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: The Dog-Lover and the Allergic Fiancée

Most Read

Mike Pence Gave a Trump Stump Speech to a Crowd of Southern Baptists, and It Didn’t Go Over Very Well

Ruth Graham

All Your Burning Questions About the $93,000 Ring Pete Davidson Allegedly Bought for Ariana Grande, Answered

Rachelle Hampton

My Toddler Takes an Hour to Eat Dinner

Carvell Wallace

ICE Detained a 50-Year U.S. Resident Outside the Home He Owns and Now It’s Trying to Deport Him

Elliot Hannon

The Point That Risks Getting Lost in the Rachel Bloom–Neil Patrick Harris Kerfuffle

Marissa Martinelli

Winner of Virginia Republican Senate Primary Immediately Suggests His Opponent Should Be Put in Jail

Ben Mathis-Lilley