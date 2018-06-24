The Slatest

Thousands Take to Streets Across the Country to Protest Family Separation at Border

By

Protesters demand that thousands of children taken from their immigrant parents by border officials under recent controversial Trump administration policies be reunited on June 23, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Protesters demand that thousands of children taken from their immigrant parents by border officials under recent controversial Trump administration policies be reunited on June 23, 2018 in San Diego, California.
DAVID MCNEW/Getty Images

Protests took place across the country Saturday amid growing confusion about what an end to separating families caught crossing the borders will mean for those who have already been split up and for new arrivals. Several Democratic lawmakers also used the day to visit facilities holding immigrant children.

At a facility in McAllen, Texas protesters briefly blocked a bus that was carrying immigrants. “Shame! Shame!” they shouted at border agents. Twenty-five Democrats visited a detention center near McAllen and said there really is no clear process to reunite children and parents. “In terms of reunification, I have zero—zero—understanding that anyone has been reunited with their parents,” Rep. Jackie Speier from California said.

Reps. Beto O’Rourke and Joaquin Castro and Sen. Tom Udall visited a new tent camp in Tornillo, Texas and confirmed there are almost 300 minors being housed there. They were allowed inside for about an hour and said that while the conditions are humane, they expressed concern at the length of time some of the minors say they have been detained. “We asked, ‘How long have you been in detention?’ We heard one month, we heard two months, we heard up to three months,” O’Rourke said. Lots of demonstrators also gathered to protest against the White House immigration policies.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX)(L-R) are briefed by a Department of Homeland Security police officer before touring a tent encampment near the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry on June 23, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas.
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)(L-R) are briefed by a Department of Homeland Security police officer before touring a tent encampment near the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry on June 23, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In San Diego, some 5,000 people took part in a march downtown to protest family separation that ended at the local offices of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. California religious leaders, meanwhile, organized a protest outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. California state Sen. Kevin de León, who is challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein, joined the protest, which was one of many taking place across the state Saturday. “Californians from every single background gathered on the border to send a message of love to the children and parents who have been brutally torn apart,” he wrote on Twitter.

In parallel, there were several “Occupy ICE” protests around the country. In New York, for example, protesters blocked the loading dock of the ICE headquarters, while protesters set up tents outside an ICE facility in Los Angeles.

In Florida, meanwhile, Democrats also visited a facility housing immigrant children, and emphasized that while the conditions appeared humane there was no clear policy in place to reunite families. “The absolutely critical thing that we have to have is making sure the administration immediately adopts a policy that helps these children, particularly those who were involuntarily separated from their parents at the border, to be reunified with their parents,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Sen. Bill Nelson agreed that “the facilities are nice” but said that “the question is the reunification of the 2,300 children.” Thousands of protesters gathered there as well to protest Trump’s immigration policies.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Thousands Take to Streets Across the Country to Protest Family Separation at Border

Matthew Dessem

Michelle Wolf Looks at the Questionable Decision-Making Process That Keeps Putting Kellyanne Conway on TV

Daniel Politi

Restaurant Owner Who Booted Sanders Has No Regrets: “I Would Have Done the Same Thing Again”

Nick Greene

Toni Kroos Brings Germany Back from the Brink with Thrilling Last-Second Strike

Matthew Dessem

You Don’t Deserve Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke Tour of Liverpool but It Will Cheer You Up Anyway

Daniel Politi

Katie Arrington, Who Defeated Rep. Mark Sanford in Primary, Seriously Injured in Car Crash

Nick Greene

Mexico Fans Stop Homophobic Chant, Excel at Good Chants

Daniel Politi

Vatican Court Convicts Former Washington Envoy to 5 Years on Child Pornography Charges

Daniel Politi

Jogger Accidentally Crosses U.S. Border From Canada and Is Detained for Two Weeks

Daniel Politi

Mike Huckabee Sends Bigoted Tweet Calling Gang Members Pelosi’s “Campaign Committee”

Eric Betts

Belgium Is Attacking, and Attacking, the “Golden Generation” Curse

Daniel Politi

Online Reviewers Descend on Restaurant That Refused to Serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Most Read

Online Reviewers Descend on Restaurant That Refused to Serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Daniel Politi

The Journalists at CNN Should Be Worried About Their New Boss

Felix Salmon

Donald Trump’s Latest Threat Against Germany Is a Reminder That He Stretches the Law to Do Whatever the Heck He Wants

Jordan Weissmann

Barack Obama’s Statement on Child Separation Missed the Moment

Osita Nwanevu

The Campaign to Remake The Last Jedi, Explained

Inkoo Kang

Why Neymar Cried When Brazil Beat Costa Rica

Eric Betts