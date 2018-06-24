Thousands Take to Streets Across the Country to Protest Family Separation at Border

Protesters demand that thousands of children taken from their immigrant parents by border officials under recent controversial Trump administration policies be reunited on June 23, 2018 in San Diego, California. DAVID MCNEW/Getty Images

Protests took place across the country Saturday amid growing confusion about what an end to separating families caught crossing the borders will mean for those who have already been split up and for new arrivals. Several Democratic lawmakers also used the day to visit facilities holding immigrant children.

At a facility in McAllen, Texas protesters briefly blocked a bus that was carrying immigrants. “Shame! Shame!” they shouted at border agents. Twenty-five Democrats visited a detention center near McAllen and said there really is no clear process to reunite children and parents. “In terms of reunification, I have zero—zero—understanding that anyone has been reunited with their parents,” Rep. Jackie Speier from California said.

WATCH: Protesters attempt to block bus of detained families near shelter for migrants in McAllen, Texas. pic.twitter.com/ov8m36FflK — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 23, 2018

Congressional Delegation reporting to the press what we saw in the facilities. Haunting scenes of asylum seekers including small children held in cages, covered in Mylar blankets. pic.twitter.com/2dZKWwXI4W — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 23, 2018

Reps. Beto O’Rourke and Joaquin Castro and Sen. Tom Udall visited a new tent camp in Tornillo, Texas and confirmed there are almost 300 minors being housed there. They were allowed inside for about an hour and said that while the conditions are humane, they expressed concern at the length of time some of the minors say they have been detained. “We asked, ‘How long have you been in detention?’ We heard one month, we heard two months, we heard up to three months,” O’Rourke said. Lots of demonstrators also gathered to protest against the White House immigration policies.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)(L-R) are briefed by a Department of Homeland Security police officer before touring a tent encampment near the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry on June 23, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In San Diego, some 5,000 people took part in a march downtown to protest family separation that ended at the local offices of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. California religious leaders, meanwhile, organized a protest outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. California state Sen. Kevin de León, who is challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein, joined the protest, which was one of many taking place across the state Saturday. “Californians from every single background gathered on the border to send a message of love to the children and parents who have been brutally torn apart,” he wrote on Twitter.

Californians from every single background gathered on the border to send a message of love to the children and parents who have been brutally torn apart.



We sent another message too: #CA won’t stand for @realDonaldTrump’s racist & divisive policies. Period. #LetOurChildrenGo pic.twitter.com/FIv8UBIXzn — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) June 23, 2018

In parallel, there were several “Occupy ICE” protests around the country. In New York, for example, protesters blocked the loading dock of the ICE headquarters, while protesters set up tents outside an ICE facility in Los Angeles.

⁦@chrislhayes⁩ Third day in a row that protesters are blocking the ICE garage on Varick Street. They get roughed up by ICE and NYPD and they keep coming back. They are committed! pic.twitter.com/AFuaOGlZMU — Late-life activist (@Stuwaldman1) June 23, 2018

In Florida, meanwhile, Democrats also visited a facility housing immigrant children, and emphasized that while the conditions appeared humane there was no clear policy in place to reunite families. “The absolutely critical thing that we have to have is making sure the administration immediately adopts a policy that helps these children, particularly those who were involuntarily separated from their parents at the border, to be reunified with their parents,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Sen. Bill Nelson agreed that “the facilities are nice” but said that “the question is the reunification of the 2,300 children.” Thousands of protesters gathered there as well to protest Trump’s immigration policies.