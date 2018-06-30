Trump vs. Trump: President Claims He Never Said Something He Tweeted Only Three Days Ago

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One in as he travels from Maryland to Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

President Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his consistency. But on Saturday he showed that he is happy to pretend something didn’t happen even though proving that he is wrong is as easy as going back a few days in his Twitter feed.

On Saturday, the commander in chief sent out a tweet that falsely claimed he never called on House Republicans to vote for an immigration bill. How do we know his claim was false? He had encouraged Republican lawmakers to do just that only three days earlier.

“I never pushed the Republicans in the House to vote for the Immigration Bill, either GOODLATTE 1 or 2, because it could never have gotten enough Democrats as long as there is the 60 vote threshold,” Trump tweeted.

I never pushed the Republicans in the House to vote for the Immigration Bill, either GOODLATTE 1 or 2, because it could never have gotten enough Democrats as long as there is the 60 vote threshold. I released many prior to the vote knowing we need more Republicans to win in Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Except that on Wednesday, the president sent an all-caps tweet that did exactly what he claimed he never did. “HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II, IN THEIR AFTERNOON VOTE TODAY, EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE,” Trump wrote on June 27.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II, IN THEIR AFTERNOON VOTE TODAY, EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE. PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Trump’s Wednesday plea didn’t do much to help the bill’s survival, of course, considering the measure was rejected by a whopping 121–301 vote.

Later on Saturday, Trump continued with his push to get Senate Republicans to scrap the procedural rule that requires a minimum of 60 votes to pass legislation. “Either we need to elect more Republicans in November or Republicans must end the ridiculous 60 vote, or Filibuster, rule - or better yet, do both,” he wrote.