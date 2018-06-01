Jurisprudence

How Trump’s Dinesh D’Souza Pardon Should Backfire

If it push’s New York to change its double jeopardy laws, it could be a big defeat for the president.

By

Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington on Friday.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s pardon of Dinesh D’Souza on Thursday sparked speculation that it was a signal to his associates not to cooperate with Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
Roger Stone, Trump’s own informal adviser and a potential defendant in the Mueller investigation, seemed to think as much: “The special counsel has awesome powers, as you know, but the president has even more awesome powers,” Stone told the Washington Post.

If that is the strategy, it may be backfiring legally and politically.

First, even if it did send a signal to Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and other potential confederates, it sent that same obvious signal to everyone else. If you’re worried about being charged with obstruction of justice, false statements, and bribery, seeking out people convicted of obstruction, false statements, and bribery for pardons might make you feel better, but it is a terrible idea in the long run.

The biggest challenge for prosecutors in these kinds of cases is proving the mens rea, the mental element, like intent. For example, in obstruction and bribery, a prosecutor needs to prove “corrupt intent,” which is not easy to do. Of course, Trump helped prosecutors by telling Russian officials and then NBC’s Lester Holt and a national television audience that he fired James Comey because of the Russia investigation. The fact that he is saying the opposite is true now is not helping him: It’s just a further indication that he knows what he did could have been a crime. These pardons offer prosecutors additional evidence of Trump’s corrupt intent to obstruct justice.

His pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio in August came soon after news that Mueller’s investigation was heating up, followed by Trump tweeting about his pardon powers. It also came as Trump’s lawyer John Dowd was reportedly dangling pardons to Manafort and Michael Flynn. Earlier that summer, Trump reportedly tried to fire Mueller. Similarly, Trump offered Scooter Libby a pardon, the timing of which was suspicious. Four days earlier, the FBI had search Michael Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room in one of the biggest turning points of the investigation. Of course, it also seems relevant that Libby was convicted of false statement and obstruction of justice, and by a special prosecutor, an office—similar to Mueller’s—that some conservatives have called illegitimate.

D’Souza’s pardon similarly indicates a proclivity to forgive campaign finance charges, just as evidence is being gathered by prosecutors of a potential campaign finance violation by Cohen or even Trump. The president also floated possible pardons for Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart, who were convicted of bribery, obstruction, and false statements—again, the charges faced by Trump’s associates and potentially Trump. In the event that Trump were to ever face a trial—impeachment or otherwise—prosecutors could cite all of these events as evidence of corrupt intent.

Some have argued that Dowd’s dangling of pardons to Manafort and Flynn was its own act of attempted bribery—an effort to trade official acts for something of value, silence. These strategic pardons could be evidence to bolster such charges.

Second, these pardons also undermine the validity of future pardons. Ethan Leib and I, citing new historical research from England and founding-era America, have argued that the president’s duty to “take Care that the laws be faithfully executed” and his oath to “faithfully execute his office” are fiduciary duties against corrupt self-dealing. Under this rationale, if federal prosecutors indict Michael Cohen, and Cohen walks into court with a pardon offered entirely to protect the president, hypothetically, the prosecutors could ask the judge to ignore the pardon as a faithless execution of the law and allow the prosecution to proceed. The challenge would be to prove that the president’s execution of the pardon was corrupt. These pardons of D’Souza and others are additional evidence of a deliberate and corrupt plan to signal pardons in exchange for silence. There are clearly uphill battles for this legal argument as a matter of constitutional interpretation, but the more concrete evidentiary questions just got a little easier this week.

Third, as I’ve explained in Slate, presidential pardons don’t affect state criminal law, and Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn are facing a long list of potential state crimes. Federal pardons cannot save them.

There is a potential twist in a few states, however. New York and some other states have statutes that add protections against double jeopardy. Because of this, if Cohen pleaded guilty to a set of charges—or a case against him were to go to trial—and he then received a pardon, he could not be charged based on those same facts in New York state court.

As I’ve also argued before, New York should change these laws to make it easier for the state to prosecute in the case of a corrupt pardon. A day after I made this argument, the state’s previous attorney general began the push for such a law. But that effort appeared to have stalled in recent weeks.

Right on cue, Trump’s pardon of D’Souza triggered a new push by the new New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood to fix this problem. New York legislators who passed what could become a “pardon loophole” originally meant to protect criminal defendants from multiple trials, above and beyond federal protections. They surely did not intend for presidents to exploit the statute with well-timed pardons to save their co-conspirators from facing justice.

Underwood cited the D’Souza pardon in her public statement endorsing the Lentol/Kaminsky bill to close the pardon loophole. With only a few days left in New York’s legislative session, it looked like time would run out before action was taken. But the D’Souza pardon added urgency to the fix and could inspire the public to push legislators to pass the bill. Prosecutors, of course, could still strategically bring a limited set of charges in these cases, but changing the law would be a good public rebuttal to Trump’s signal that he thinks he is above the law.

A 2003 Supreme Court decision, Stogner v. California, offers increased urgency for the state to pass the fix this session. If a defendant were to plead guilty or start his trial in one of these cases, receive a pardon, and New York were to change the law after the fact, that defendant could likely claim that the new law does not apply to them as an ex post facto change. Which is why the state needs to act now.

One more thing

The Trump administration poses a unique threat to the rule of law. That’s why Slate has stepped up our legal coverage—watchdogging Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department, the Supreme Court, the crackdown on voting rights, and more.

Our work is reaching more readers than ever—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help.

If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Donald Trump Michael Cohen Robert Mueller Russia Election Meddling

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mark Joseph Stern

New Hampshire Police Charged and Arrested a Man for Criticizing Them on the Internet

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Yet Another Report Indicates That the Trump White House Worked Closely With a Twice-Convicted Pedophile

Jed Shugerman

How Trump’s Dinesh D’Souza Pardon Should Backfire

Keith Phipps

It’s the Perfect Time for Sci-Fi Movies That Put Ideas Before Effects

Christina Cauterucci

Florida Congressman Is Hosting a Women’s Summit With Classes on Weight Loss and Gardening

Rebecca Onion

Samantha Bee, Kanye’s Album, and Little League Dads

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The North Korea Summit Is Back On! What a Fun Roller Coaster This Is, With the Stakes Being Our Potential Nuclear Annihilation

April Glaser

Facebook Is Finally Ditching Its Trending Section

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Coal Barons Who Donated $1 Million to Trump’s Increasingly Suspicious Inauguration Fund May Get Huge Favor

Christina Cauterucci

Trump Adds Another Anti-Science, Anti-Choice Woman to Oversee Critical Health Programs

Marissa Martinelli, June Thomas, Veralyn Williams, and Lena Wilson

Does 13 Reasons Why’s Second Season Try to Revise Too Much of the First?

Anisha Ford and Abbie Lieberman

More Americans Work Outside 9-to-5 Hours, When Child Care Options Are Scarce

Most Read

Justin Trudeau Says There Was Almost a NAFTA Deal. Then Mike Pence Called Him With an Insane Demand.

Jordan Weissmann

Teens Are Abandoning Facebook. For Real This Time.

Will Oremus

Our Son Will Never Meet His Racist Grandmother. Can We Tell Him She’s Dead?

Nicole Cliffe

Why Serena Williams’ “Wakanda-Inspired” Bodysuit Was a Big Deal for Tennis

Christina Cauterucci

The Most Unfortunate Thing About Sam Bee’s Self-Defeating Slur

Sam Adams

Gregory Hill Was Shot to Death by Cops. Why Did a Jury Decide His Life Was Worth $4?

Daniel Engber