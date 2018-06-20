Two GOP Senators Can Stop Child Separation by Refusing to Confirm Trump’s Judicial Nominees

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 13. Alex Edelman / CNP via AP

As images of screaming children in cages dominate the news, Republican senators are scrambling to persuade the Trump administration to stop separating families at the border. Thirteen GOP senators sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday begging him to halt “zero tolerance,” the Justice Department policy that’s driving family separation. Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation on Monday that purports to address the problem, though it’s actually a cynical ploy to undercut asylum claims. And Sen. Jeff Flake, as is his wont, tweeted that Trump should “end the policy” while sharing a story about “tender age” shelters for immigrant toddlers.

On Wednesday, the White House finally indicated that it’s going to do something about child separation. Donald Trump told reporters that he’d “be signing something in a little while that’s going to” end the practice. There is no reason to be confident that President Trump, a habitual liar who defended the practice as recently as Tuesday, will actually follow through on this assurance. And it appears that his solution may involve the illegal detention of parents and children together, a stopgap that could be quickly struck down, leaving us back where we started. If he doesn’t propose a lasting and humane resolution, there is one obvious way that Republicans could exert real, effective pressure to end the policy: Block every single one of Trump’s judicial nominees until the administration scraps family separation. This gambit would require just two Republican senators with a semblance of a conscience. And it would almost certainly break the administration’s resolve.

It is difficult to overstate the importance of Trump’s judicial nominations to the GOP—and specifically, to the donors and party leaders who have not fully embraced Trumpism. In his 17 months in office, Trump has already appointed one Supreme Court justice (Neil Gorsuch), 21 judges to the federal courts of appeal, and 20 judges to federal district courts. This rapid clip far outpaces his predecessors. One out of every 8 federal appeals court judges working today was appointed by Trump. These judges, who have life tenure, will frequently have the final say on vital matters of law, and they are consistently unflinchingly reactionary. So, too, is Gorsuch: Trump’s justice has delivered the key fifth vote undercutting employees’ ability to sue collectively, and in the coming days he will do so again to hobble public-sector unions. Republicans who supported Trump with the hope of stacking the federal judiciary are getting a massive return on their investment. (And Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society leader who hand-picks many of Trump’s judges, is also getting lavish trips on the taxpayers’ dime.)

Although a number of Trump’s judges are plainly unqualified, Republicans have balked only at those nominees who are outrageously and conspicuously unfit to serve on the bench. A cadre of senators led by Louisiana’s John Kennedy sank the nominations of Brett Talley (who appears to have defended “the first KKK”) and Matthew Spencer Petersen (who could not define basic legal terms). But Wendy Vitter, who wouldn’t say if she thinks Brown v. Board of Education was rightly decided, faced no GOP opposition. Leonard Grasz, who seems to support ex-gay “conversion therapy,” was confirmed. John K. Bush, an anti-gay blogger who promoted birther conspiracy theories, was also easily confirmed with full GOP support. Republicans are getting the judges they want. In exchange, they need only tolerate a steady stream of chaos, cruelty, and white nationalism from the White House.

This implicit agreement is a two-way street. As soon as Republicans decide that Trump’s cruelty does not justify his judges, they could easily throw a wrench in the machine. The Senate Judiciary Committee has continued to hold rolling hearings for nominees, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to push through as many judges as possible before the 2018 midterms. If two Republicans—say, Flake and Sen. Susan Collins—vowed to vote with Democrats against every single judicial nominee until the Trump administration discontinued family separation, McConnell’s plan would come screeching to a halt. There are still an astounding 177 vacancies for Trump to fill, and he has every intention of filling them. If two Republican senators blocked its path, Trump would lose his most powerful tool to keep the party unified behind him. Senate business would grind to a crawl. And the GOP, wary of a blue wave in November, would recognize that it might be missing out on its last best chance to stack the courts.

The Trump administration would have no choice but to fold. For a majority of Republican senators, confirming judges is more important that imprisoning children. A temporary judicial blockade would break the impasse—which, after all, is not due to a federal law or a court order, but a policy implemented by Trump and Sessions. They created this problem. And under the crushing pressure of judicial obstruction, they would be compelled to reverse “zero tolerance” and replace it with some face-saving policy that keeps most families together.

Republicans who are genuinely interested in stopping this crisis—rather than using it to extract their own anti-immigration concessions—should therefore direct their attention toward the two GOP senators who appear to have the strongest backbones. Convince these two senators to vote no on every single judicial nominee until family separation ends, and that’s the ballgame. In the face of Stephen Miller’s gleeful resolve to keep kids in cages, Republican lawmakers may have no other meaningful leverage. And even if Trump caves now, he will retain family separation as a future bargaining tool. The practice is too barbaric to leave to Trump’s whims. Senate Republicans should seize this crisis to take a stand against the use of children as hostages in the immigration fight. It’s time for them to draw the line: Until the Trump administration abandons this policy for good, not a single judge will pass through their chamber.